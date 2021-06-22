Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story.
Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release “Will” on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the memoir’s cover art to his more than 54 million Instagram followers.
Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. It will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and co-authored by Mark Manson, author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.”
“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his post.
Smith will also narrate the audiobook of “Will” from Penguin Random House Audio.
The memoir looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career. The book will delve into him being raised in West Philadelphia to entering superstardom as an actor and rapper. He is a two-time Academy Award nominee and a four-time Grammy winner.
Smith starred in TV’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the big-screen’s “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.” He’s won Grammys for “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”