R&B/neo soul singer and four-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Eric Benét is coming to The Historic Hampton House on Saturday, March 27, for two performances under the stars.
The open-air supper club concert in the venue’s interior courtyard will be performed during a 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. seating. The setting is a callback to the iconic location’s entertainment events held poolside for legendary guests.
The dinner will be curated through the collaboration of renowned Miami-based chef Georgios Di Vogi of Georgios Santorini in South Beach and Cleo TV’s “New Soul Kitchen” co-host Jernard Wells. The popular cooking show is a 2020 recipient of the Taste Award for best new online and streaming show.
As a safety precaution to maintain social distancing, pod seating is available in groups of two, four or six. Tickets range in price from $85 to $125, dinner included. Entrées may be selected from a prix fixe menu when purchasing tickets at FromBebop2Hiphop.com.