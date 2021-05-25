Would you ask a stranger, “Can I pick your nose?”
If you are a woman who has ever been pregnant, has anyone you've met for the first time touched your expanding belly? Remember how intrusive that felt, that somebody had the audacity to touch you just because they thought being pregnant was a universal invitation to get personal?
Now, how about your hair?
Writer and illustrator Sharee Miller makes it real when giving Black children permission to set boundaries when people reach out to touch their curly, kinky or nappy hair in the book “Don't Touch My Hair.”
Aria, a brown-skinned character, opens this picture book by introducing herself with a double-page image of her smiling face and her full head of hair that takes up three-quarters of the spread: “I’m Aria, and this is my hair.” Aria loves her hair, but she soon finds out that others are intrigued by it – so much so that they want to touch it even without asking permission.
Aria is alarmed by it, and rightly so. To demonstrate how she avoids intrusive hands and fingers, she appears eight times on one page – in full aerial split, karate-style airborne kick and all, among other positions.
She is so offended she tries to withdraw from people altogether. She hides underwater, but even the mermaids and an octopus try to touch her hair. She hides in the jungle, but the animals try to touch her hair. No matter where she goes, she can't run away from the problem. She returns home, and finds the only good solution: She tells everyone they have to ask. Sometimes she says yes; sometimes she says no. But the important thing is that people respect her boundaries. It's a strategy that works.
Miller’s watercolor, pencil and ink illustrations effectively portray Aria’s frustrations as well as her personality and ingenuity. The cover image and several others depict disembodied hands and arms in many skin tones reaching for Aria’s hair, suggesting that this intrusive behavior can come from anyone at any time, because it does.
Miller’s lighthearted touch effectively delivers a serious yet necessary message about respecting boundaries, which in real life extends beyond hair – but it's a good place to start. It's a funny take on a serious topic that will resonate for years to come. Perfect for children ages 3-8.