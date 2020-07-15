Florida A&M University (FAMU) is launching the “Protect the FAMUly” campaign as a way to share important safety and reopening information with faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni and other stakeholders.
The campaign comes as the University announced an adjustment of the phased employee return to campus in the face of spiking COVID-19 cases around Florida.
Under the adjusted schedule, Phase 3 employees may return - up to 25 percent of each unit - on July 24. The initial date was July 15. Graduate student researchers working in approved labs may return in this phase as well.
Phase 4 employees - up to 50 percent of each unit - are scheduled to return on August 3. All other employees will continue working from home. The Senior Leadership Team, Division of Finance, Procurement Services and faculty researchers returned to campus over the past four weeks. Essential personnel currently working on campus, will continue.
As more employees return to campus this summer, they will be greeted by “Protect the FAMUly” signs in classrooms, stairways, buildings and at intersections. The message is also being shared through the University’s communication channels.
“We created “Protect the FAMUly” to reinforce the message that all of us -faculty, students, staff, parents and alumni - are in this together,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “The fight against COVID-19 requires a collective approach. It gives FAMU another opportunity to practice our motto “Excellence with Caring.” The health and safety of everyone remain our highest priorities.”
The increased signage will focus on three main actionable steps:
*Wash or sanitize hands.
*Wear a face mask/covering.
* Maintain six feet of distance.
Fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 24.
While class sizes will be smaller to accommodate social distancing, the University plans to expand the daily and weekend class schedule, which will include hybrid, remote, online and in-person classes.