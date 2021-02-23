Prince Markie Dee, a founding member of the Fat Boys hip-hop trio who later formed his own band and became a well-known radio host, has died. He was 52.
His death was announced last week by the SiriusXM station Rock The Bells, which did not provide a cause of death.
The Fat Boys were known for beatboxing and released several popular albums in the 1980s, such as the platinum record “Crushin’.”
The rapper, whose real name was Mark Morales, formed his own band in 1993, Prince Markie Dee & The Soul Convention, which released the R&B hit “Swing My Way.”
He also worked with several other pop stars, including Destiny’s Child and Jennifer Lopez, and as a radio host in Miami.