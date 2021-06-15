Come hell or high water, Anthony Gerald shows up. Be it with a cane, a walker or simply limping; he rarely misses a community event because he knows how important it is to be a shining example to his children, often seeks out every opportunity he can to serve as a blessing to someone else.
His role as a father is one he takes seriously.
Nearly four years ago, he made the commitment to live up to his own father’s legacy through Fathers Uplifting Kids, a nonprofit organization serving disadvantaged children in Miami.
Watefield Gerald, Anthony’s father and one of 13 children, was adamant about creating a close-knit community. So much so that he opened both his home and heart to his children’s friends or any child in the community looking for that fatherly figure, often offering advice, meals and shelter whenever they needed it.
For some Miami Gardens youth, Watefield was the father they never had; for others, he was an additional support system to fall back on.
“My father and I were like two peas in a pod, and he made me the man I am today,” said Anthony. “Whatever he did for his kids, he did it for other kids in our neighborhood."
Watefield constantly reminded his five children not to see people in need as being beneath them, something that stuck with Anthony. He’s worked hard to instill similar principles and values in his own children.
In his spare time, Anthony shares some of his favorite pastimes, such as cooking, barbecuing and watching sports with his children, cultivating a strong familial bond and making it clear that they can always rely on him.
The father of six felt things had come full circle when Anthony Gerald III, his youngest son, wrote a letter in school that led to the mission of the nonprofit.
The letter, written as part of a school assignment, expressed a desire to share his father with other children he knew who didn’t have one. When he wrote it, he was only 9 years old.
“I was speechless to see my dad’s [mannerisms] come out of my son,” said the elder Anthony, explaining that at 5 years old, his son exhibited this same desire to help others, especially the homeless population. “These were some of the things that my dad did. What got to me was that he never got the chance to meet my dad.”
Starting off small, he began to honor both his father and son.
On weekends, his family would invite his son’s classmates and children in the community to attend monster truck shows, local football games and movie-night gatherings.
The effort soon extended to purchasing school supplies and uniforms for local children and ultimately, regularly scheduled food distribution events after becoming an official a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The organization consists of 15 people, seven of which are fathers. Its motto – “Reach one, teach one, one kid at a time” – encourages fathers to be great role models for children by showing them what it means to be selfless, model citizens with a heart for the community and all of its members.
Since its inception, Fathers Uplifting Kids has provided resources to children and youth through mentorship, giveaways and college readiness support, and has also sustained families in need both this year and last. More than 105,000 families have received produce at food distribution events held by the organization, along with collaborators Farm Share and the City of Miami. Every Wednesday, approximately 500 families across South Florida continue to benefit from the partnership.
“It’s truly a blessing to be able to help people and to see how much we’ve grown,” said Anthony. “I really feel like I have a purpose here.”
That sense of purpose was recently confirmed after he suffered a stroke earlier this month.
“The fact that I’m still here means I must be here for a reason,” he said, revealing that it was the second time he had suffered a stroke, as well as sharing that he had undergone a major spinal operation and two heart attacks years prior.
The health scares have only made him more committed to his cause.
Like his father, Watefield, Anthony has extended his Liberty City home to hundreds of children who need a little extra nudge to get through life’s challenges. For his 56th birthday, the organization spent the day creating 150 care bags to distribute to displaced people in the area.
His medical history is not the only challenge he has had to overcome.
As a junior at American Senior High School, Anthony made the difficult decision to drop out of high school to find a well-paying job to support his family. He decided to join his father, who worked as a truck driver at the time under a contract with the U.S. Army. But instead of driving a truck, he was tasked with unloading them for a generous pay of $400 a truck.
Later, he moved up the ladder to supervisor before advancing to employment opportunities with Florida Plantation Foods and Miami Marlins, among others.
“One of the things I regret doing in life was not graduating, but the biggest blessing in my life is that every job I’ve had since has been in an administrative role,” he said. “The only thing I ask from my children is for them to bring me that diploma.”
Still, Anthony is proud of his impact and what he was able to accomplish without one.
Last week, his dedication to the community was recognized by Alberto Carvalho Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, and Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, District 2 school board member, who presented him with an honorary high school diploma.
Anthony’s wife, Jeboria Brown-Gerald, accepted it on his behalf at a graduation ceremony for Northwestern Senior High School students while he was hospitalized after the stroke.
“I felt overwhelmed finding out my husband was receiving this,” she said, explaining that the family was only notified a day before the ceremony. “It was well deserved because he accomplished so much in life.”
Anthony was one of two community activists to receive the academic award at the graduation. Circle of Brotherhood executive director Lyle Muhammad received the second one.
"Everyone embarks on a journey, some are different than others. Despite [not] earning a high school diploma, Mr. Gerald has put children in the community first,” said Bendross-Mindingall. “Uplifting, teaching and molding them to be the best that they can be. He gave so many children a chance to be great and now it's his turn.”
In line with the mission of Fathers Uplifting Kids, the organization will celebrate the upcoming Father’s Day holiday with a special event hosted by Nurturing Our Worth on June 26 at the Samuel Johnson Center at 11 a.m.
Super Dads Brunch will offer resources such as wellness checks, employment opportunities, lifestyle coaches, educational support and record expungement to help get dads back on their feet.
Featured guests include the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, District 109 Rep. James Bush III, Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay, District 5 City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Mayor Francis Suarez.
“A lot of people say they don’t need anybody, but we all need each other,” said Anthony. “We need to get our Black fathers together and come as one.”