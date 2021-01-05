Just the thought of comfort foods is often enough to soothe the soul, especially when temperatures drop, even in Miami! When sweater weather calls for hearty meals to give your family a warming boost, you can turn to simple shortcuts for comforting flavor without skipping on quality.
Parmesan Stuffed Peppers with Rice is the perfect recipe if you are looking for a tasty dish that also looks beautiful on your plate. It’s an Italian spin on a classic dish using a variety of cheeses packed into colorful bell peppers. You can preheat the oven while completing the minimal preparation then bake to a bubbling, golden perfection.
It’s hard to go wrong with a casserole, and this Chicken and Rice Casserole with Spinach and Mushrooms is made with simple ingredients you probably already have on hand. Because it takes just 20 minutes to make, this recipe can be put on the table quickly and may become a new family favorite. Plus, you only use a couple of dishes during prep, which makes for an easy cleanup after a filling meal.
The convenience, taste, texture and quality of Success Brown Rice (or any brown rice) as one of the main ingredients in these recipes helps make mealtime a cinch. In fact, any variety can be used in this recipe, including white rice, quinoa and more.
PARMESAN STUFFED PEPPERS WITH RICE
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
· 2 bags Success Brown Rice
· 2 cups (or one 15-ounce can) tomato sauce, divided
· 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
· 1/4 cup basil pesto
· 3 large bell peppers in assorted colors, halved lengthwise
· 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
· 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 425º F. Prepare rice according to package directions.
· Add half the tomato sauce to a greased 13″ by 9″ baking dish. In bowl, toss rice with remaining tomato sauce, half the Parmesan cheese and pesto.
· Divide rice mixture evenly among peppers. Place stuffed peppers in prepared baking dish; sprinkle mozzarella and remaining Parmesan cheese over peppers.
· Cover with foil; bake 18-20 minutes or until peppers are tender, filling is heated through and cheese is melted. Remove foil. Broil 3-5 minutes or until cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.
Suggested substitutions: Use fontina or provolone in place of mozzarella cheese and olive tapenade for basil pesto.
CHICKEN AND RICE CASSEROLE WITH SPINACH AND MUSHROOMS
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1 bag Success Brown Rice
· 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
· 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
· 1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1/3 cup chopped onion
· 2 garlic cloves, minced
· 1/2 package (4 ounces) mushrooms, sliced
· 1/4 cup white wine
· 4 cups baby spinach leaves
· 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
PREPARATION
· Prepare rice according to package directions. In small bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan and parsley; set aside.
· In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onions and garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and wine to skillet. Continue cooking 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach and chicken. Stir until spinach is wilted and chicken is heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in rice, salt and pepper.
· Serve casserole topped with dollops of reserved cheese mixture.