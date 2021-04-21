A reverential and thought-provoking new collection of songs will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Fire in Little Africa” – a groundbreaking album of original material written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma hip-hop artists – will be released on May 28 by Motown Records/Black Forum, in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.
The album’s 21 tracks get to the truth of what happened on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a white mob descended upon the streets of Greenwood – then a prosperous Tulsa neighborhood known as Black Wall Street – and burned down the business district, destroying 1,500 homes, killing hundreds and leaving thousands of Black Tulsans homeless. Upcoming documentaries from The History Channel and CNN Films will also shine a light on the massacre.
The ugly chapter of American history has largely been left out of classrooms and textbooks for years in an attempt to erase the past. Now, through plaintive songs of stories told and lived, it has been laid bare by the project’s musical artists.
“‘Fire in Little Africa’ is a powerful and timely project that provides a platform and outlet for the incredibly talented and thriving music community of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Motown Records Chairman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam. “Carrying the legacy of the Black Wall Street community, [it] is a body of work filled with purpose and prolific storytelling. I am honored and feel privileged to … release this impactful hip-hop album.”
Executive producer Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson said he’s grateful to Habtemariam for providing a way to focus a lens on this page of the Black American experience.
“[The project] has evolved into a communal hip-hop movement, and we’re excited that we get to share the flavor, history and legacy of Black Wall Street with the world … There are Black Wall Streets across the diaspora, and we unequivocally know that ‘Fire in Little Africa’ will inspire many people.”
The album marks the first new material released by Black Forum since the label’s relaunch earlier this year. It originally debuted in 1970 with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Why I Oppose the War In Vietnam,” which won a Grammy Award for best spoken word album. The label reissued King’s influential speech earlier this year.
“Fire in Little Africa” was recorded in Greenwood over a five-day period in March 2020. Studios were set up at the Greenwood Cultural Center and other locations, including the former home of the massacre’s mastermind, KKK leader Tate Brady. Today the house, known as “Skyline Mansion,” is owned by former NFL running back and Tulsa native Felix Jones. Production was chronicled in a documentary film of the same name that will be released later this year.
“[Being in Skyline Mansion] really felt profound,” singer Ausha LaCole told Tulsa World. “[But there was] something magical in the air whenever we were all here working … I’d never felt that before; it was so inspiring.”
“There are a lot of people that have been here (in Tulsa) for a long time, like my dad, he had no idea about the 1921 race massacre. I was the one that informed him,” said rapper/singer The Vampire Youth in the same interview. “[The story] needs to be out there.”