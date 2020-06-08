With June being Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Caribbean-Americans all over the nation are celebrating in their own way— especially in Jamaica.
The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) in association with Jamaicans.com, will host a full day of virtual sessions and activities in honor of Jamaica Diaspora Day, on June 16th, and as part of the Caribbean American Heritage Month of celebration. Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica across the world are invited to join the first global and virtual event of this nature. The virtual event will feature performances, speakers and sessions hosted by a myriad of individuals.
Register to join the sessions or watch the broadcast on Facebook Live on Tuesday June 16 starting at 10 AM.
The mission and vision of The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) is to use a collaborative approach to engage and mobilize the Jamaican Diaspora to join forces and support Jamaica in achieving UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Jamaica Vision 2030. It started with Education and Agriculture and has expanded to 15 defined sectoral areas, all focused on projects supporting the broad development themes of Crime, Climate and Economic Resilience.
Over the next 10 years, Jamaica, the Caribbean and the rest of the world, will need to position itself for a sprint to year 2030, making every year count in achieving these ambitious goals to better humanity and our planet. Jamaicans in the Diaspora will join with Jamaica on this sprint. Jamaican Diaspora Task Forces were established in August 2013 and are a plug and play sectoral based engagement model that allows the Diaspora to easily: mobilize, collaborate, identify needs, provide resources, and build capacity.
The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network contributed to this report.