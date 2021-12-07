A feast for the eyes as well as the stomach, an edible centerpiece is a double-duty addition to your holiday table. This one features an array of Real California Cheeses, but you can easily substitute those for local favorites.
CHEESE BOARD CENTERPIECE
INGREDIENTS
· Variety of firm to medium/semi-firm Real California Cheeses, cut into wedges of varying lengths
· Blood oranges, sliced with rind on
· Red grape bunches
· Pears, cut into wedges
· Apples, cut into wedges
· Fresh figs
· Mini zucchini
· Mini artichokes
· Mini corn
· Snap peas
· Lavender, chive or garlic flowers, or any edible flower with a stem
· Bay leaf, olive and rosemary branches for garnish
· Bronze or red amaranth for garnish
· Ornamental kale for garnish
· Sage leaves for garnish
SPECIAL TOOLS & MATERIALS
· Rectangular tray or plate
· Craft or flora foam blocks
· Plastic wrap
· Toothpicks and U-shaped bamboo toothpicks, optional
PREPARATION
· Prepare and cut down foam to fit inside tray; wrap foam in plastic wrap to protect food content from making contact.
· Start assembling centerpiece; begin at outer corners and work your way to the center.
· Use the bulk of leafy garnishments – like the bay leaf stems, olive leaf stems, sage, kale bunches and artichokes – on the outer corners. These are not necessarily intended to be eaten, but instead used to create a frame for the centerpiece. Pierce stems into foam; if needed, trim stems on a diagonal to create a more pokey end or use a toothpick to pierce a hole in the spot where you want to insert stems.
· Use toothpicks to secure cheese wedges, fruits and vegetables into foam. Because this is a longer centerpiece, use similarly shaped produce that’s rectangular in shape, like mini corn, mini zucchini and snap peas, plus longer cut wedges of California cheeses.
· Use larger fruit pieces like apples, citrus or pears to fill in centerpiece and create volume and depth.
· For best visual appeal, use hanging types of fruit like grapes and flowers like amaranth near edges so when secured into foam, they drape over edges for drama. Pro tip: Use bamboo U-shaped toothpicks to secure grape stems into foam; they’re much easier to use than traditional toothpicks.
· Fill spaces in between items with smaller garnish pieces, like lavender, chive flowers, rosemary ends and loose leaves.