A feast for the eyes as well as the stomach, an edible centerpiece is a double-duty addition to your holiday table. This one features an array of Real California Cheeses, but you can easily substitute those for local favorites.

CHEESE BOARD CENTERPIECE

INGREDIENTS

·     Variety of firm to medium/semi-firm Real California Cheeses, cut into wedges of varying lengths

·     Blood oranges, sliced with rind on

·     Red grape bunches

·     Pears, cut into wedges

·     Apples, cut into wedges

·     Fresh figs

·     Mini zucchini

·     Mini artichokes

·     Mini corn

·     Snap peas

·     Lavender, chive or garlic flowers, or any edible flower with a stem

·     Bay leaf, olive and rosemary branches for garnish

·     Bronze or red amaranth for garnish

·     Ornamental kale for garnish

·     Sage leaves for garnish

SPECIAL TOOLS & MATERIALS

·     Rectangular tray or plate

·     Craft or flora foam blocks

·     Plastic wrap

·     Toothpicks and U-shaped bamboo toothpicks, optional

PREPARATION

·     Prepare and cut down foam to fit inside tray; wrap foam in plastic wrap to protect food content from making contact.

·     Start assembling centerpiece; begin at outer corners and work your way to the center.

·     Use the bulk of leafy garnishments – like the bay leaf stems, olive leaf stems, sage, kale bunches and artichokes – on the outer corners. These are not necessarily intended to be eaten, but instead used to create a frame for the centerpiece. Pierce stems into foam; if needed, trim stems on a diagonal to create a more pokey end or use a toothpick to pierce a hole in the spot where you want to insert stems.

·     Use toothpicks to secure cheese wedges, fruits and vegetables into foam. Because this is a longer centerpiece, use similarly shaped produce that’s rectangular in shape, like mini corn, mini zucchini and snap peas, plus longer cut wedges of California cheeses.

·     Use larger fruit pieces like apples, citrus or pears to fill in centerpiece and create volume and depth.

·     For best visual appeal, use hanging types of fruit like grapes and flowers like amaranth near edges so when secured into foam, they drape over edges for drama. Pro tip: Use bamboo U-shaped toothpicks to secure grape stems into foam; they’re much easier to use than traditional toothpicks.

·     Fill spaces in between items with smaller garnish pieces, like lavender, chive flowers, rosemary ends and loose leaves.

