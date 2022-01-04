HOF 1

Hummus Deviled Eggs

 (Fresh Cravings)

Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone’s favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back, from kickoff to overtime.

One menu superstar at many game day parties is salsa, whether it’s used as a finishing touch in recipes or as a stand-alone snack to enjoy with chips, veggies or other pairings. In fact, according to the Game Day Eats Report from Fresh Cravings, 22% of guests would insist on running out to pick up salsa if it wasn’t available for the feast; 18% would even be devastated and consider leaving.

Chef Anthony Serrano recommends these all-American recipes, which he makes for his own homegating family. Pulled Beef & Slaw Sliders are perfect for piling high with delicious toppings before hitting the couch just in time for kickoff. Snacking throughout the action is a preferred approach for many fans, making Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip and Hummus Deviled Eggs go-to options for armchair quarterbacks.

All recipes courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano; to find more championship-level game day recipe inspiration, visit FreshCravings.com.

HOF 3

Pulled Beef & Slaw Sliders

PULLED BEEF & SLAW SLIDERS

INGREDIENTS

For Pulled Beef:

·      2 pieces (about 3 pounds each) beef chuck roast

·      2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub

·      1 cup beef bone broth

·      16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa

For Salsa and Queso Slaw:

·      16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa

·      16 ounces broccoli-slaw blend

·      1/4 cup green onions, sliced

·      1 teaspoon salt

·      1 cup crumbled queso fresco

·      1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

·      1/2 cup mayo

·      2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

·      2 tablespoons cilantro, optional

·      Slider buns

·      Fresh Cravings Salsa for topping

·      Barbecue sauce

·      Pickles

·     Jalapeños, diced or thinly sliced

·     Sliced cheese

·     Roasted peppers

·     Onions, diced or thinly sliced

PREPARATION

·      To make pulled beef, season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in fridge 2-12 hours before cooking.

·      Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in pressure cooker; seal according to cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.

·      Remove meat from liquid, place in large bowl, then carefully shred meat; pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.

·      To make salsa and queso slaw, in large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if desired; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

·      To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns; top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapeños, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.

HOF 2

Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip

CAST-IRON SMOKED QUESO DIP

INGREDIENTS

·      2 cups cubed or shredded cheddar cheese

·      1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

·      1 teaspoon almond flour

·      1 cup heavy cream

·      1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa

·      1 teaspoon paprika

·      1 teaspoon sea salt

·      1/4 cup cooked chorizo

·      1 teaspoon liquid smoke

·      Cilantro, for garnish

·      Diced bell pepper, for garnish

PREPARATION

·      In cast-iron pan, mix cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and almond flour, then pour in heavy cream and salsa; bring to gentle simmer.

·      Whisk while simmering 5-7 minutes, or until queso dip begins to thicken; add paprika, salt, chorizo and liquid smoke, adjusting seasoning as necessary.

·      Garnish with cilantro and bell pepper.

HUMMUS DEVILED EGGS

INGREDIENTS

·      6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

·      1/4 cup Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus

·      1/4 cup smoked cheddar cheese

·      2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled

·      1 teaspoon yellow mustard

·      1 teaspoon salt

·      Smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish

·      Parsley, for garnish

PREPARATION

·      Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble.

·      Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well.

·      Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk-hummus mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley.

Tags

Load comments