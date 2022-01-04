Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone’s favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back, from kickoff to overtime.
One menu superstar at many game day parties is salsa, whether it’s used as a finishing touch in recipes or as a stand-alone snack to enjoy with chips, veggies or other pairings. In fact, according to the Game Day Eats Report from Fresh Cravings, 22% of guests would insist on running out to pick up salsa if it wasn’t available for the feast; 18% would even be devastated and consider leaving.
Chef Anthony Serrano recommends these all-American recipes, which he makes for his own homegating family. Pulled Beef & Slaw Sliders are perfect for piling high with delicious toppings before hitting the couch just in time for kickoff. Snacking throughout the action is a preferred approach for many fans, making Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip and Hummus Deviled Eggs go-to options for armchair quarterbacks.
All recipes courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano; to find more championship-level game day recipe inspiration, visit FreshCravings.com.
PULLED BEEF & SLAW SLIDERS
INGREDIENTS
For Pulled Beef:
· 2 pieces (about 3 pounds each) beef chuck roast
· 2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub
· 1 cup beef bone broth
· 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa
For Salsa and Queso Slaw:
· 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa
· 16 ounces broccoli-slaw blend
· 1/4 cup green onions, sliced
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
· 1/2 cup mayo
· 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
· 2 tablespoons cilantro, optional
· Slider buns
· Fresh Cravings Salsa for topping
· Barbecue sauce
· Pickles
· Jalapeños, diced or thinly sliced
· Sliced cheese
· Roasted peppers
· Onions, diced or thinly sliced
PREPARATION
· To make pulled beef, season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in fridge 2-12 hours before cooking.
· Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in pressure cooker; seal according to cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.
· Remove meat from liquid, place in large bowl, then carefully shred meat; pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.
· To make salsa and queso slaw, in large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if desired; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
· To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns; top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapeños, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.
CAST-IRON SMOKED QUESO DIP
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups cubed or shredded cheddar cheese
· 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
· 1 teaspoon almond flour
· 1 cup heavy cream
· 1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa
· 1 teaspoon paprika
· 1 teaspoon sea salt
· 1/4 cup cooked chorizo
· 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
· Cilantro, for garnish
· Diced bell pepper, for garnish
PREPARATION
· In cast-iron pan, mix cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and almond flour, then pour in heavy cream and salsa; bring to gentle simmer.
· Whisk while simmering 5-7 minutes, or until queso dip begins to thicken; add paprika, salt, chorizo and liquid smoke, adjusting seasoning as necessary.
· Garnish with cilantro and bell pepper.
HUMMUS DEVILED EGGS
INGREDIENTS
· 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
· 1/4 cup Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus
· 1/4 cup smoked cheddar cheese
· 2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled
· 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
· 1 teaspoon salt
· Smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish
· Parsley, for garnish
PREPARATION
· Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble.
· Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well.
· Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk-hummus mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley.