In what’s certain to be a holiday season unlike any other, you can transform your seasonal menu in 20 minutes of prep time or less by incorporating flavorful ingredients that make ordinary dishes extraordinary, ensuring your celebrations will be as special and memorable as they can be.
Stress-free holiday entertaining at home begins with ingredients like sherry or cooking wine that add an extra boost of flavor to recipes like Tuscan White Bean Soup. Perfect for chilly evenings, this recipe combines pantry staples and enticing seasonings for an easy-to-make soup that simmers in the slow cooker. Sherry, Ham & Cheese Brunch Bake is another delicious and convenient recipe to feed your family on early holiday mornings and can be prepped the night before. Sherry Cherry Pork Loin Roast, also made in a timesaving slow cooker, is a simple way to bring your family together for a flavorful holiday meal.
SHERRY CHERRY PORK LOIN ROAST
Recipe courtesy of Cate Meade, “Cate’s Kitchen Fit”
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5-6 hours
Servings: 8-10
INGREDIENTS
• 7 tablespoons avocado or grapeseed oil, divided
• 2 large Vidalia onions, halved and thinly sliced
• 4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
• 1 pork loin roast (4-4 1/2 pounds), trimmed and patted dry
• 3 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided
Sherry Cherry Sauce:
• 3/4 cup Holland House Sherry Cooking Wine
• 5-6 cloves garlic
• 1 cup frozen Bing cherries, divided
• 1 1/2 tablespoons dry mustard powder
• 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 1 bunch fresh parsley, large stems removed,
plus additional reserved for garnish
• 3 tablespoons cornstarch (optional)
PREPARATION
In large slow cooker on high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, sliced onions and 1 teaspoon salt.
Season roast evenly on all sides with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Place large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Sear pork loin 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Transfer roast to slow cooker on top of onions.
Cover and cook on low 3 hours.
To make Sherry Cherry Sauce, in blender combine sherry cooking wine, garlic, 1/2 cup cherries, mustard powder, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, parsley, remaining olive oil, remaining salt and remaining pepper until smooth; set aside.
After pork loin cooks 3 hours, add Sherry Cherry Sauce around roast. Cover and cook 2-3 hours on low.
To glaze, brush roast with warm sauce 3-4 times in last hour of cooking.
Once pork reaches internal temperature of 145º F, remove and let rest 15-20 minutes before slicing.
To finish sauce, remove 1/4 cup cooking liquid and mix with cornstarch to make a slurry. Whisk slurry and remaining cherries into sauce. Cook in slow cooker on high 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Slice roast 1/2-inch thick, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with Sherry Cherry Sauce and braised onions.