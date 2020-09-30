Smoky Bacon, Chive and Shallot Butter
Servings: 10
Family Features
For South Floridians, grilling up a home-cookedmeal isn’t relegated to just the summer months. Next time you throw a steak over the coals, try adding an extra touch of flavor with this Smoky Bacon, Chive and Shallot Butter.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 ounces bacon, coarsely chopped
• 2 sticks unsalted butter, divided
• 1 small shallot, minced
• 3 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
• Salt and ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
In small sauté pan, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally until browned and crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to small bowl. Cut 1 stick butter into pieces. Add pieces to drippings and cook, stirring often, until butter foams and browns, about 5-8 minutes. Strain mixture into medium bowl. Stir in minced shallot.
Allow bacon fat-butter mixture to cool 30 minutes, or until it reaches room temperature. Add remaining stick butter to bacon fat mixture. Using hand mixer or stand mixer, beat until light and fluffy. Add chives, vinegar and reserved bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.Place butter mixture in refrigerator and allow to firm slightly. Butter can be made up to three days in advance. Remove from refrigerator one hour prior to serving to allow butter to soften. Find more summer meal inspiration at omahasteaks.com.