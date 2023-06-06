Chocolate lovers rejoice! If healthier eating is a part of your #LifeGoals, these indulgent treats will help you tick that box, guilt-free.
Find more better-for-you desserts at CaliforniaPrunes.org.
VEGAN BROWNIES
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 9
A quick substitution that makes healthier eating easy, antioxidant California prunes are a versatile ingredient that can replace added fats and eggs in all kinds of recipes while adding a slew of nutrients – including copper, boron and polyphenols – that support bone and gut health.
INGREDIENTS
· 16 ounces pitted California prunes
· 1/2 cup hot water
· Nonstick cooking spray
· 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
· 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
· 2 cups light brown sugar
· 10 ounces prune purée
· 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
· 1 tablespoon baking powder
· 1/4 cup cocoa powder
· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
· Flaked sea salt
PREPARATION
· To make prune purée, in blender combine prunes and water then pulse to blend until a smooth, pourable consistency forms, scraping sides, if necessary; set aside. (Purée may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to four weeks.)
· To make brownies, preheat oven to 350º F. Line 9″ x 9″ baking pan with parchment paper and lightly grease with nonstick cooking spray.
· In double boiler, melt chocolate and olive oil; whisk in sugar and prune purée and mix until sugar dissolves.
· In large bowl, sift flour, baking powder and cocoa powder; gently fold in chocolate and prune mixture then add vanilla.
· Spread batter in prepared pan, sprinkle with flaked sea salt and bake 20-25 minutes, or until top starts to look dry and brownies are just beginning to pull away from sides of pan.
· Cool in pan; remove then cut brownies into 3″ squares.
CHOCOLATE-COVERED FUDGE CAKE
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Yield: 1 8″ cake
Rich, delicious, and grain- and gluten-free, this yummy dessert is naturally sweetened using prunes instead of added sugar. High in vitamin K, prunes help promote bone mineralization and are also a good “gut food,” which means a single serving – roughly 4-6 prunes – can support a healthy microbiome.
INGREDIENTS
· Coconut oil spray
· 14 tablespoons butter, chopped
· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
· 3/4 cup cocoa powder
· 10 soft, pitted prunes, chopped small
· 1/3 cup maple syrup
· 6 eggs
· 1/2 cup coconut sugar
· 1 cup almond meal
· 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
· 1 1/3 cups dark chocolate morsels
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 300º F and lightly coat bottom and sides of 8″ springform pan with coconut oil spray; place round piece of parchment paper in bottom of pan and lightly coat with coconut oil spray.
· In small saucepan over low heat, place butter and vanilla, then use sieve to sift cocoa powder into pan; stir with spatula until completely smooth, then remove from heat and set aside.
· Place chopped prunes and syrup into bowl of food processor fitted with an “S” blade; top with cooled butter mixture and process until smooth. Transfer to large mixing bowl, scraping all chocolate mixture from food processor with spatula.
· In bowl of stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip eggs and coconut sugar on high speed until tripled in volume, about 7 minutes.
· Add one-third of egg mixture to bowl with chocolate mixture; using spatula, gently fold together until completely combined. Add almond meal and remaining egg mixture to bowl and gently fold to combine.
· Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 55 minutes, or until set. Once cooked through, transfer cake to cooling rack and cool completely in pan.
· To make ganache, in top of double boiler, melt coconut milk and dark chocolate morsels until completely smooth; pour prepared ganache over cake and serve immediately for molten fudge effect.
CHOCOLATE ENERGY BITES
Recipe courtesy of Meg van der Kruik on behalf of California Prunes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 24 pieces
These grab-and-go snacks are a perfect way to refuel for an adventure, recharge after a workout or to simply savor as a healthy treat.
INGREDIENTS
· 16 ounces pitted California prunes
· 1/2 cup hot water
· 1 cup old-fashioned or gluten-free oats
· 2/3 cup toasted, unsweetened shredded coconut
· 1/2 cup creamy natural nut butter (peanut or almond)
· 1/2 cup pecan meal
· 1/2 cup prune purée
· 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
PREPARATION
· To make prune purée, in blender combine prunes and water then pulse to blend until a smooth, pourable consistency forms, scraping sides, if necessary; set aside. (Purée may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to four weeks.)
· To make energy bites, in mixing bowl stir oats, coconut, nut butter, pecan meal, prune purée, cocoa powder and vanilla extract until completely combined.
· Cover and chill in refrigerator 30 minutes. Once chilled, use small cookie scoop or measuring spoon to measure equal-sized amounts of mixture, then form into balls by applying gentle pressure to dough using palms. Do not roll as balls will break apart.
· Store covered in airtight container in refrigerator up to one week.