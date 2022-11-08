Not everybody can swing a trip overseas to get a taste of the Mediterranean. Thankfully, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy great international cuisine right here in Miami. Local restaurants that specialize in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food have you covered whenever you get the itch to travel.
Motek Café, in downtown Miami at 36 NE First St. (786.953.7689) and in the Aventura Mall at 19565 Biscayne Blvd. (305.974.2626) makes sure that delicious Israeli food is never too far away. The café is known for its wealth of tasty options, including crispy chicken schnitzel, Turkish lamb kebabs, Moroccan salmon wraps and chicken shawarma bowls. A big draw here is the all-day brunch menu, which features delights like shakshuka, Jerusalem lox and bagel, and Malawach Yeminite pancakes. Everything we’ve listed thus far is only a tiny sampling of the offerings – expect to find a menu that rivals the breadth and scope of The Cheesecake Factory. The larger Aventura location also offers an array of beer, wine and wine-based cocktails. A third location will open soon in Miami Beach at 27th and Collins.
Another place to keep your eye on is Jaffa Miami at 140 NE 39th St. on the second floor (786.612.4994), a Design District staple that also specializes in Israeli fare. Here, the pita sandwiches and rice bowls are all the rage. The crispy beef kibbeh sandwich is a must for any first-timers, and the beef brisket bowl with date syrup is also worth a look. Platters are available, too, but since this outpost is in a food hall, we’re more partial to the grab-and-go-esque options. That said, Jaffa also has a Hallandale location at 701 N Federal Highway, Suite 101, that’s more focused on full-on dining, should you feel like crossing the county line. There, the Sunday brunch is quite the experience and comes strongly recommended.
Over in Miami Beach, local favorite 27 Restaurant & Bar at 2727 Indian Creek Dr. (786.476-7020) pulls in influences from all over the world, including the Mediterranean and Middle East. Malawach, latkes, falafel and Halva brownies are just a few of the items that will catch your eye at this Freehand Miami eatery. Alongside these favorites, guests can also expect selections like griot and pikliz, Florida fish dip, pulpo a la huancaina (braised octopus) and steak au poivre. There’s a little bit of something for everyone. Make sure to try some of the cocktails while you’re here; the place is right next to the award-winning Broken Shaker bar so you know it’s going to be good.
Coconut Grove’s Meraki Greek Bistro at 3462 Main Hwy. (786.254.7079) rounds out this list with its exceptional Aegean offerings. The restaurant – which also has a location in downtown Miami at142 SE First Ave. (786.773.1535) – is big on sharing, so expect to find an assortment of small plates like halloumi-stuffed eggplant, shrimp saganaki, spinach and feta pies, grilled octopus and much more. Should you want your own dish, however, Meraki serves up a smorgasbord of entrées like Creta seafood pasta, lamb kabobs, seared scallops and Greek potato casserole. A long list of Greek wines ensures you never go thirsty.
Openings
One of the biggest restaurants to open lately is Bodega Taqueria y Tequila at 3419 Main Hwy. (786.833.9791) in Coconut Grove. The South Beach institution has moved into the quiet neighborhood, bringing its tasty tacos and Mexican specialties along. The menu features all the items that customers know and love like the fried grouper tacos, al pastor tacos, and surf and turf burrito. And just like its Miami Beach brethren at 1220 16th St., the restaurant is home to a speakeasy-style lounge for late-night libations and vibes. Not really in the mood to party? This Bodega outpost is also home to a high-end mezcal tasting room for a more subdued experience.
Another notable newcomer: Kuba on the Bay at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Suite R106, (305.800.5822) is an offshoot of Doral’s popular Kuba Kabana. Bayside Marketplace isn’t really known for its food, but Kuba on the Bay is trying to change that with reasonably priced Cuban fare that won’t make you feel like you’re in a tourist trap. Cuban tamals, empanadas, guava chicken barbacoa, fried snapper, seafood rice … the list goes on. Check out the flavored mojitos here while you’re at it.
Geoffrey Anderson Jr. and Dianne Rubin-Anderson are co-founders of Miami Food Pug, an award-winning South Florida food blog that fuses the couple’s love of dogs and food.