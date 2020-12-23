Add apple treats to your holiday appetizer list

If it seems like your grocery store’s apple section is more abundant than it has been in the past, you’d be correct. With new apple varieties coming onto the scene every few years, gone are the days of choosing between simply red or green.
Apples can range from tart to sugary sweet, so finding the right balance for your palate is key. Scent can also influence taste, especially when you have a balanced sweetness with an uplifting, fresh aroma.
Give the Envy apple a try. Easy to spot with their crimson red skin over a golden background, Envy apples are naturally descended from other varieties, and bred by farmers who use time-honored plant-breeding methods. Plus, the apples’ bright white flesh is naturally slow to brown when sliced, so they stay fresher longer.
Creating the perfect appetizer tray
Cheese Select three different cheeses that complement the other items. Brie is a solid soft cheese choice, while blue fills the need for a stronger, more pungent cheese. Try an aged cheddar or smoky gouda to round out the trio.
Meat Something salty with a little fat, like prosciutto or speck, a cured and lightly smoked Italian ham, provides a flavorful addition to the board.
Produce Choose fruits that not only taste great, but are also beautiful to display, such as Envy apple slices, which stay whiter longer, making them ideal for any entertaining occasion. Plus their balanced sweetness pairs well with any item on the board.
Crackers Variety is key with crackers, and like the cheeses, three types is typically the magic formula. Think water crackers, multigrain wafers and breadsticks.
Snacks Sweet and salty are king when it comes to snacks, so a mix of chocolate and nuts work best.
Make apples part of the fun
Traveling to visit friends and loved ones will likely be limited this year, so make this holiday season a time for cherishing traditions in new, different ways. Consider these ways to make apples part of your celebrations:
• Challenge your relatives across the miles to a cross-country apple pie bake-off.
• Give a relish tray an upgrade with creamy cheese, salty caramel sauce, crunchy mixed nuts and crisp apple slices.
• Get transported from the comfort of your couch by watching one of the slew of new holiday movies being broadcast on TV, munching on apples as your screentime snack.