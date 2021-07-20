Joining loved ones at the family table is an important moment for many, for sustenance both body and soul, as you enjoy a meal and catch up on the day's events. Make those moments count with nutritious ingredients and healthy recipes that will quickly become favorites.
The following recipes are part of the Powerful Pairings initiative launched by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses.
Grain-producing sorghum is filled with nutrients and texture cultivated from flowering plants similar to quinoa. Pulses are edible dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas. They fall under the legume family, but the word "pulse" specifically refers to legumes that are grown and harvested for their dry seed and grown as food.
Combined, these ingredients can work together in sweet and savory dishes alike, and they shine with a multitude of herbs, spices and sauces from around the world. A collective nutritional powerhouse, these recipes include foods from the protein, vegetable and grain groups outlined in MyPlate.gov.
Find more information, resources and recipes at PowerfulPairings.com.
MEDITERRANEAN GRAIN BOWL WITH PORK SKEWERS
Prep time: 45 minutes, plus 2 hours marinate time
Cook time: 75 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
For Red Lentil Hummus:
· 1 1/3 cups water
· 1/3 cup dried red lentils
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 tablespoon tahini
· 1 tablespoon lemon juice
· 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
· 1/2 teaspoon cumin
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
For Pork Skewers:
· 12 ounces pork loin roast, trimmed of fat and cut into 1-inch cubes
· 4 tablespoons olive oil
· 2 teaspoons minced garlic
· 1 teaspoon lemon zest
· 1 teaspoon ground cumin
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
· 1 sweet onion, chopped
· 3 cups no-salt-added chicken stock
· 3/4 cup whole-grain sorghum, rinsed and drained
· 1 cup canned garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed, drained and dried with paper towels
· 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
· 1 cup arugula
· 1 cup chopped cucumber
· 2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
· 1/2 cup kalamata olives
PREPARATION
· To make hummus, in small saucepan, combine water and dried red lentils; bring to boil over medium-high heat.
· Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes, or until lentils split and become soft. Cool and transfer to food processor.
· Add olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, salt and black pepper; process 30-60 seconds or until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to airtight container and store in refrigerator up to five days until serving time.
· For pork skewers, place pork loin cubes in resealable plastic bag set in shallow dish.
· In small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, cumin, salt and black pepper; pour half olive oil mixture over meat, reserving remaining half.
· Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in refrigerator 2 hours, turning bag occasionally.
· In medium saucepan, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat; add onion, and cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender.
· Add stock and bring to boil; add sorghum, reduce heat and simmer, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until sorghum is tender, stirring occasionally.
· Preheat oven to 400º F; arrange chickpeas on foil-lined 15″ x 10″ x 1″ baking pan and drizzle with reserved olive oil mixture; toss to coat.
· Roast 20-30 minutes or until chickpeas are toasted and crispy, stirring occasionally; remove from oven and increase oven temperature to 500º F.
· Drain meat, discarding marinade; divide evenly among six wooden or metal skewers.
· Arrange skewers on wire rack on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes or until meat is slightly pink in center, turning once halfway through.
· To serve, divide cooked sorghum between six shallow bowls. Top with tomatoes, arugula, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, chickpeas and Red Lentil Hummus. Serve with pork skewers.
Nutritional information per serving: 505 calories; 28 grams total fat (8 grams saturated fat); 14 mg. cholesterol; 528 mg. sodium; 43 grams total carbohydrates (8 grams dietary fiber, 6 grams sugars); 23 grams protein; 1% vitamin D; 15% calcium; 19% iron; 16% potassium; 29% phosphorus (361 mg.)
SORGHUM SPLIT PEA SOUP
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 60 minutes
Servings: 6 (1 1/4 cup each)
INGREDIENTS
· 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
· 1 onion, chopped
· 3/4 cup sliced carrots
· 3/4 cup sliced celery
· 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
· Salt and pepper to taste
· 6 cups no-salt-added chicken stock
· 1 1/4 cups green split peas
· 1 small ham bone
· 2/3 cup chopped ham
· 2/3 cup pearled sorghum
· 4 sprigs thyme
· 2 bay leaves
· 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
· Chopped fresh thyme, optional
· Cracked black pepper, optional
PREPARATION
· In 4-quart stockpot or large pot, heat oil over medium heat; add onion, carrots, celery and garlic; season with salt and pepper to taste and cook, stirring occasionally, 10-12 minutes or until onion is tender.
· Add chicken stock, split peas, ham bone, ham, sorghum, thyme sprigs and bay leaves; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, 45-60 minutes or until split peas are soft and sorghum is tender.
· Remove ham bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves from soup; remove ham from bone, chop ham and return to pot, discarding bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves.
· Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
· Garnish with chopped fresh thyme and cracked black pepper, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: 336 calories; 8 grams total fat (2 grams saturated fat); 22 mg. cholesterol; 573 mg. sodium; 48 grams total carbohydrates (12 grams dietary fiber, 7 grams sugars); 20 grams protein; 3% vitamin D; 5% calcium; 17% iron; 19% potassium; 18% phosphorus (227 mg.).
LEMON-GARLIC TENDERLOIN WITH WARM SORGHUM SALAD
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 70 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups vegetable broth
· 2 cups water
· 1 cup whole-grain sorghum
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· 1 tablespoon minced garlic
· 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
· 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon pepper
· 1 pork tenderloin (16 ounces), trimmed of fat
· 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
· 1 cup kidney beans, rinsed and drained
· 1/2 cup dried cranberries
· 1/2 cup pecan halves
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 425º F. In medium saucepan, combine vegetable broth and water and bring to aboil; add sorghum, reduce heat to simmer and cook, covered, 45-60 minutes or until tender.
· In medium bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper; drizzle half of oil mixture on pork; rub in with fingers; place pork in shallow roasting pan.
· Add sweet potatoes to bowl with remaining oil mixture; toss to coat and set aside.
· Roast pork, uncovered, 10 minutes, then arrange sweet potatoes around pork and roast 15-20 minutes more, until pork reaches 145º F internal temperature and potatoes are tender.
· Remove pork from pan and cover; let stand 10 minutes.
· Stir roasted sweet potatoes, beans, cranberries and pecan halves into cooked sorghum and heat through; slice pork tenderloin and serve with warm sorghum salad.
Nutritional information per serving: 436 calories; 15 grams total fat (2 grams saturated fat); 55 mg. cholesterol; 369 mg. sodium; 55 grams total carbohydrates (8 grams dietary fiber, 16 grams sugars); 25 grams protein; 2% vitamin D; 6% calcium; 20% iron; 20% potassium; 30% phosphorus (377 mg.)