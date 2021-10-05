October has arrived, and with it thoughts are turning toward the upcoming holidays – which will be here before you know it. Among the decorations, gifts and gatherings of loved ones, there’s perhaps nothing quite like family-favorite foods to cement the memories that will be made.
This year, you can add to the fun with a new annual activity by creating a delightful dessert with the help of little ones and adults alike. With an easy recipe like Peanut Butter Saltine Candy that calls for just a handful of ingredients, you can get the whole family involved.
Ask your little helpers to measure out ingredients while a grownup prepares the pan and uses the stove. Once the base is finished baking, call the kids back to sprinkle chocolate and peanut butter chips over the top.
After your candy creation has cooled, just break it into pieces. An added benefit: all can enjoy the nutrient-rich flavor of peanuts, which rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals and 7 grams of protein per serving.
PEANUT BUTTER SALTINE CANDY
Yield: 45 pieces
INGREDIENTS
• Nonstick cooking spray, butter flavor
• 1 sleeve regular saltine crackers, 4 ounces
• 1/2 cup butter
• 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 2 cups milk chocolate chips
• 1/2 cup peanut butter chips
• 1/2 cup rough chopped dry-roasted peanuts
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 400º F. Line 10-by-15-by-1-inch pan with aluminum foil. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray then lay saltines flat in single layer on prepared pan’ set aside.
• In heavy-duty, 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, peanut butter and sugar. Stir constantly until butter and sugar are melted, bringing mixture to boil; boil 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour cooked mixture over saltines and bake 5 minutes.
• Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over saltines; let cool 3 minutes then spread melted chocolate completely over saltines.
• Sprinkle peanut butter chips evenly over chocolate and return pan to oven 1 minute to soften chips. Pull tines of fork through softened peanut butter chips to partially cover chocolate. Sprinkle chopped peanuts on top, gently pressing into candy.
• Let cool on rack about 15 minutes then place in freezer 3 minutes. Remove from freezer and break into pieces. Store in airtight container.
