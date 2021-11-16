It’s not just about a juicy turkey and time-tested, family-favorite sides – divine and delightful appetizers, drinks and desserts are delicious bookends that will elevate your Thanksgiving spread to the sublime. And a quartet of apple-based recipes – featuring the satisfying texture and taste of Envy Apples, a cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala varietals – are the perfect seasonal accompaniment to your holiday meal.
Find more sweet holiday recipes at EnvyApple.com.
APPLE STUFFING BITES WITH ROSEMARY GRAVY
INGREDIENTS
· 1 box stovetop stuffing
· 2 tablespoons butter
· 2 cups diced Envy Apples
· 1/2 onion, small dice
For gravy:
· 3 tablespoons butter
· 3 tablespoons flour
· 2 cups beef broth
· 2 teaspoons kosher salt
· 20 turns fresh cracked pepper
· 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
· 1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary
PREPARATION
· Preheat broiler; cook stuffing according to package directions and set aside to cool slightly.
· In large sauté pan, melt butter and sauté apples and onion until tender; set aside to cool slightly.
· Stir together stuffing and apple mixture; spread stuffing on sheet tray and allow to cool in refrigerator.
· After cooling, form stuffing into medium-size “bites” and place on sheet tray lined with parchment paper; broil bites until golden brown and slightly crispy.
· To make gravy, in small pot, melt butter and whisk in flour; cook 1 minute, whisking frequently.
· Whisk in beef broth, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce; bring to boil, whisking frequently; remove from heat and stir in rosemary. If desired, continue gently simmering gravy to thicken.
· Arrange stuffing bites in serving dish and drizzle with gravy; serve hot.
BELL-ISSIMO BRIE MELT
INGREDIENTS
· 1 round brie (6-8 ounces)
· 2 Envy Apples
· 1/4 cup walnuts
· 1/4 cup dried cranberries
· Firm crackers
PREPARATION
· Unwrap brie, cut off top of brie round and place on microwave-safe dish; microwave 60 seconds until middle is soft.
· Slice apples into thick wedges and use half to top brie; sprinkle with crushed walnuts and dried cranberries.
· Serve with firm crackers and remaining apple wedges.
PUMPKIN SPICE APPLE CIDER
INGREDIENTS
· 1 Envy Apple, diced
· 1 tablespoon butter
· 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
· 2 ounces bourbon
· 4 ounces pumpkin spice apple cider
· Demerara sugar
· Envy Apple slices, for garnish
· Rosemary, for garnish
· Cinnamon stick, for garnish
PREPARATION
· In pan over medium heat, sauté diced apples in butter and pumpkin spice 5-10 minutes.
· In glass, combine bourbon and pumpkin spice apple cider; top with sauteed apples.
· Add demerara sugar and garnish with apple slices, rosemary and cinnamon stick.
APPLE OAT CRUMBLE AND CITRUS CARAMEL TOPPING
INGREDIENTS
· 3 tablespoons white sugar
· 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
· 2 Envy Apples, diced into large cubes
· 1 tablespoon lemon juice
· 1/2 cup brown sugar
· 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
· 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
· 1/2 cup cold butter, small dice
· 1/2 cup caramel
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 orange, zest only
· 1 tablespoon orange juice
· Vanilla ice cream
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· In medium bowl, stir together white sugar and ground cinnamon.
· In separate bowl, toss cubed apples in lemon juice, then add to cinnamon sugar mixture and toss again until apple is evenly coated; spread in 9-inch pie dish and set aside.
· In another bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour and oats; using hands or fork, cut in butter until pea-size crumbs form; sprinkle mixture evenly over apples.
· Bake 40-45 minutes, until mixture is bubbling and golden brown; remove from oven and let cool 15 minutes.
· In small pot, whisk caramel, salt, orange zest and orange juice until warm.
· Spoon apple oat crumble over large scoop vanilla ice cream and top with salted citrus caramel.