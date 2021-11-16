Apple Stuffing Bites.jpg

Apple Stuffing Bites With Rosemary Gravy

 (EnvyApple.com)

It’s not just about a juicy turkey and time-tested, family-favorite sides – divine and delightful appetizers, drinks and desserts are delicious bookends that will elevate your Thanksgiving spread to the sublime. And a quartet of apple-based recipes – featuring the satisfying texture and taste of Envy Apples, a cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala varietals – are the perfect seasonal accompaniment to your holiday meal.

APPLE STUFFING BITES WITH ROSEMARY GRAVY

INGREDIENTS

·      1 box stovetop stuffing

·      2 tablespoons butter

·      2 cups diced Envy Apples

·      1/2 onion, small dice

For gravy:

·      3 tablespoons butter

·      3 tablespoons flour

·      2 cups beef broth

·      2 teaspoons kosher salt

·      20 turns fresh cracked pepper

·      1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

·      1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

PREPARATION

·      Preheat broiler; cook stuffing according to package directions and set aside to cool slightly.

·      In large sauté pan, melt butter and sauté apples and onion until tender; set aside to cool slightly.

·      Stir together stuffing and apple mixture; spread stuffing on sheet tray and allow to cool in refrigerator.

·      After cooling, form stuffing into medium-size “bites” and place on sheet tray lined with parchment paper; broil bites until golden brown and slightly crispy.

·      To make gravy, in small pot, melt butter and whisk in flour; cook 1 minute, whisking frequently.

·      Whisk in beef broth, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce; bring to boil, whisking frequently; remove from heat and stir in rosemary. If desired, continue gently simmering gravy to thicken.

·      Arrange stuffing bites in serving dish and drizzle with gravy; serve hot.

BELL-ISSIMO BRIE MELT

Brie Melt.jpg

Bell-Issimo Brie Melt

INGREDIENTS

·      1 round brie (6-8 ounces)

·      2 Envy Apples

·      1/4 cup walnuts

·      1/4 cup dried cranberries

·      Firm crackers

PREPARATION

·      Unwrap brie,  cut off top of brie round and place on microwave-safe dish; microwave 60 seconds until middle is soft.

·      Slice apples into thick wedges and use half to top brie; sprinkle with crushed walnuts and dried cranberries.

·      Serve with firm crackers and remaining apple wedges.

PUMPKIN SPICE APPLE CIDER

156473487

Pumpkin Spice Apple Cider

INGREDIENTS

·      1 Envy Apple, diced

·      1 tablespoon butter

·      1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

·      2 ounces bourbon

·      4 ounces pumpkin spice apple cider

·      Demerara sugar

·      Envy Apple slices, for garnish

·      Rosemary, for garnish

·      Cinnamon stick, for garnish

PREPARATION

·      In pan over medium heat, sauté diced apples in butter and pumpkin spice 5-10 minutes.

·      In glass, combine bourbon and pumpkin spice apple cider; top with sauteed apples.

·      Add demerara sugar and garnish with apple slices, rosemary and cinnamon stick.

APPLE OAT CRUMBLE AND CITRUS CARAMEL TOPPING

Crumble.jpg

Apple Oat Crumble and Citrus Caramel Topping

INGREDIENTS

·      3 tablespoons white sugar

·      1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

·      2 Envy Apples, diced into large cubes

·      1 tablespoon lemon juice

·      1/2 cup brown sugar

·      1/2 cup all-purpose flour

·      1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

·      1/2 cup cold butter, small dice

·      1/2 cup caramel

·      1/4 teaspoon salt

·      1/2 orange, zest only

·      1 tablespoon orange juice

·      Vanilla ice cream

PREPARATION

·      Preheat oven to 350º F.

·      In medium bowl, stir together white sugar and ground cinnamon.

·     In separate bowl, toss cubed apples in lemon juice, then add to cinnamon sugar mixture and toss again until apple is evenly coated; spread in 9-inch pie dish and set aside.

·      In another bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour and oats; using hands or fork, cut in butter until pea-size crumbs form; sprinkle mixture evenly over apples.

·      Bake 40-45 minutes, until mixture is bubbling and golden brown; remove from oven and let cool 15 minutes.

·      In small pot, whisk caramel, salt, orange zest and orange juice until warm.

·      Spoon apple oat crumble over large scoop vanilla ice cream and top with salted citrus caramel.

