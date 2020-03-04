The Islands of The Bahamas used the international stage of the recent Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival to say thank you to Chef José Andrés. The chef and his World Central Kitchen team were responsible for providing some 3.2 million meals to victims of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the island nation in September 2019 and caused massive destruction and devastation to Great Abaco and Grand Bahama.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation presented the humanitarian with a portrait of himself by Bahamian artist, Jamaal Rolle, at the SOBEWFF event, Feeding the World hosted by Andrés.
“Our country is forever in your debt for your limitless love, kindness, thoughtfulness and support demonstrated in the massive outreach you organized to feed thousands affected by the storm,” the Ministry’s Executive Director of Marketing Bridgette King, said while presenting the gift to Andrés.
A culinary team from The Bahamas was a part of the Grand Tasting Village and received rave reviews from attendees. Thousands enjoyed the tastings of Bahamian native cuisine, including conch fritters and bean ‘n rice with lobster and conch. Also served at the Bahamas booth were the alcoholic beverages, guava bomb and passion fruit. The Bahamian team also provided tastings of one of The Bahamas’ signature alcoholic beverages, Kalik Beer.
The festival celebrated its 19th edition and net proceeds benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University.
“The Bahamas is gratified to have been allowed the opportunity to be a part of this prestigious event,” said Betty Bethel, director of Sales, Bahamas Tourist Office Florida. “This grand and extensive food venue gave us the opportunity to show our gratitude to a giant of a man who served our country well in our time of need. It also allowed for us to promote our country and get the word out to the tens of thousands in attendance at the festival that, The Bahamas is open for business.”