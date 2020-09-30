Family Features
While this autumn season will likely look different than years past, wholesome meals celebrating fall flavors provide something to look forward to. Eating foods like walnuts, colorful fruits and vegetables, and whole grains can be a solution for improving overall well-being in an enjoyable, delicious way. Along with other fall favorites like root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, apples and cranberries, kitchen staples like walnuts have their own prime season. Walnuts harvested during autumn from the fertile soils of California supply more than 99% of walnuts in the U.S. and more than half of the world’s walnut trade. Each harvest produces enough for you to enjoy theirtasty and nutrient-rich benefits year-round. Pro tip: Storing them inthe fridge or freezer maintains freshness longer.
APPLE PEAR WALNUT CRISP
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
Walnut Crisp Topping:
• 1 1/2 cups California walnuts,
divided
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
• 1/2 teaspoon groundcinnamon
• 1/2 cup butter, chilled and
sliced into 1-tablespoon pieces
Apple Pear Filling:
• 3 Granny Smith apples, peeled
and sliced into 1/4-inch slices
• 2 D’Anjou pears, peeled and
sliced into 1/4-inch slices
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• Ice cream (optional)
• Caramel sauce (optional)
PREPARATION
To make walnut crisp topping: In food processor, pulse 1 cup walnuts until finely ground. In small bowl, combine ground walnuts, flour, brown sugar, oats and cinnamon. Cut butter into mixture until coarse crumb forms. Coarsely chop remaining walnuts and stir into crumb mixture until incorporated. Set aside. To make apple pear filling: Preheat oven to 350°F. In bowl, toss apples, pears, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt and lemon juice. Place fruit mixture in bottom of 10-inch cast-iron pan or baking dish. Sprinkle walnut crisp topping mixture over fruit. Bake 45 minutes or until fruit mixture is hot and bubbly and topping is golden brown.Top with ice cream and caramel sauce, if desired.Find more recipes to celebrate the season at walnuts.org/fall-favorites.