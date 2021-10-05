When bright, sunny days offer opportunities to take it outside for a celebration or casual weeknight dinner, look to the fresh flavors of grilled fare. Good food and good company can combine for a meal to remember with loved ones while enjoying the outdoors.
Try taking your grilling game to the next level with ground lamb for lean, delicate flavor that’s perfect for burgers, skewers, meatballs and sausages. Lamb is a versatile option that’s easy to cook, even on the grill – simply treat it the way you would beef.
If you’re new to cooking lamb, consider Grilled Lamb Burgers topped with a light herb salad, sliced tomato and yogurt sauce on a brioche bun. Or you can combine a robust herb dipping sauce with Lamb Meatball and Veggie Skewers for a customizable meal hot off the grates.
LAMB MEATBALL AND VEGGIE SKEWERS WITH HERB SAUCE
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Yield: 6 skewers
INGREDIENTS
For skewers:
• 6 wooden skewers
• 1 pound Atkins Ranch ground lamb
• 2 large eggs, beaten
• 2/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 1/2 cup finely minced yellow onion
• 1 clove minced garlic
• 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds, crushed
• 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper to taste
• 1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch stacks
• 1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch stacks
• 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch stacks
For herb sauce:
• 1 cup flat leaf parsley
• 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced
• 2 tablespoons capers
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 cloves garlic
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• Grilled Italian bread, for serving
PREPARATION
• Soak skewers in water 10 minutes.
• In large bowl, break apart ground lamb; add eggs and breadcrumbs.
• In small sauté pan, add olive oil then sauté yellow onion, garlic, coriander seeds, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper until onion is translucent and spices are fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add to bowl with lamb; mix until combined and form mixture into roughly 1 1/2-ounce balls.
• Add meatballs to skewers, alternating with onions and peppers; cover and refrigerate 1 hour to ensure meatballs hold together during grilling.
• In immersion blender, blend all sauce ingredients until smooth; refrigerate until serving.
• Preheat grill to medium-high heat; when ready, grill skewers about 3 minutes on each side, or until meatballs reach 150º F internal temperature; allow skewers to rest 5 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce and grilled Italian bread.
GRILLED LAMB BURGERS
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
For burgers:
• 1 1/2 pounds Atkins Ranch ground lamb
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 4 brioche buns
• 1 medium tomato, sliced into rounds
For spread:
• 2/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
• 1 clove raw garlic, grated
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
For salad:
• 1 small English cucumber, thinly sliced
• 2 green onions, thinly sliced
• 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
• 1/4 cup microgreens
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 2 teaspoons olive oil
PREPARATION
• Gently divide lamb into four parts, 6 ounces each, and shape into rounds slightly larger than buns. Place covered in refrigerator, 1 hour.
• In small bowl, mix all spread ingredients and refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.
• In medium bowl, mix all salad ingredients and refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.
• Preheat grill to medium-high heat with direct and indirect zones. Salt patties then add to grill, cooking about 6 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 150º F. As patties near this temperature or start to brown, move to indirect zone to regulate doneness. Transfer to plate and let rest about 5 minutes.
• To build burgers, add dollop of yogurt spread to bottom buns. Top each with tomato slice, lamb burger, herb salad and top bun.
Visit Take-It-Outside.AtkinsRanch.com for more grilling inspiration.