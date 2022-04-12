Springtime holidays are about coming together with loved ones, enjoying the beautiful seasonal weather and feasting on your family’s favorite foods. The kids will be playing, adults will be chatting and all will be patiently waiting for the table to be set so they can indulge in a celebratory menu. Catching up and making memories with family and friends you haven’t seen in a while – and for many, it’s been some time since that last happened – there are few things better than diving into a marvelous Easter spread.
Many Easter tables traditionally bear ham, but why not consider a quick-and-easy fish dish this year? And don’t forget to bookend your main offering with yummy nibbles before and after, like a beautifully presented egg-based savory or a cheesy dip, and themed cookies that’ll especially delight little ones.
EASTER BUNNY ROLLS WITH SPINACH DIP
Serves: 24
Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip are as eye-catching as they are delicious. Not only will the kids love its shape, but the layers of taste will wow your holiday crowd.
INGREDIENTS
· 16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed
· 8 ounces cream cheese
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
· 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
· 1/4 teaspoon pepper
· 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
· 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
· 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
· 2 crescent roll tubes (8 ounces each)
PREPARATION
· Heat oven to 375º F.
· In skillet over medium heat, cook spinach, cream cheese and garlic 3-4 minutes, until cream cheese is melted; stir in mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and Italian seasoning, then stir in Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and cook until cheese is melted. Keep skillet on burner over low heat.
· Remove dough from tubes. Leaving dough intact, roll and stretch into 18-inch ropes; cut each into 12 pieces for 24 total.
· On baking sheet lined with parchment paper, form bunny head by placing one piece of dough in middle then surrounding it with six more pieces; use 13 pieces to form round body and remaining pieces to form ears on top of head.
· Scoop hot spinach dip into center. Spoon small portions on each ear. Sprinkle ears and belly with remaining mozzarella cheese.
· Bake 18 minutes, or until crescent dough is golden brown and thoroughly cooked.
PROSCIUTTO AND PARMESAN EGG CUPS
Recipe courtesy of the American Egg Board and “Joy the Baker”
Total time: 34-36 minutes
Yield: 6 cups
At the center of your celebration can be a springtime tradition with nearly endless possibilities: eggs. Boiled, scrambled, poached, baked and any other way you like them, they’re a culinary superhero.
INGREDIENTS
· 12 pieces thinly sliced prosciutto
· 6 slices tomato
· 1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
· 6 large eggs
· Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
· 1/4 cup finely chopped chives
PREPARATION
· Place rack in upper third of oven and preheat to 350º F.
· Line muffin pan with six cupcake liners; drape two slices prosciutto in each cup over liner, ensuring there are no holes for egg to sneak through.
· Place one tomato slice in each cup; sprinkle 1 tablespoon Parmesan atop each tomato, crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with fresh cracked black pepper to taste.
· Bake 14-16 minutes, or until eggs are cooked as desired; top with chives and cool 5 minutes before serving warm.
CHEESY BASIL COD
Recipe adapted from LaurensLatest.com
Servings: 4
Cheesy Basil Cod has a light crust and a glistening center, which creates a delicious bite of texture. This recipe serves four but can easily be doubled for a larger crowd. It requires just a few kitchen utensils and bakes for less than 15 minutes for a quick meal that’s easy to clean up.
INGREDIENTS
· 3 cod fillets, 12 ounces each
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
· 1 tablespoon parsley flakes
· 2 tablespoons basil leaves
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon pepper
· 4 servings cooked rice
· 4 servings steamed vegetables
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 450º F.
· Line baking sheet with parchment paper; place fish fillets on baking sheet and set aside.
· In small bowl, stir mayonnaise with cheese, parsley, basil, garlic, and salt and pepper; spread evenly over fillets.
· Bake fish 10-12 minutes, or until cod starts looking flaky; switch oven to broil and brown tops of fish until lightly golden. Remove from oven; cool 3-5 minutes.
· Serve with rice and fresh steamed vegetables.
EGGY LEMON SANDWICH COOKIES
Recipe courtesy of the American Egg Board and “Joy the Baker”
Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Yield: 16-18 cookies
Whether served at the table or tucked into the kids’ Easter baskets, this seasonal take on sandwich cookies is sure to please young and old – and making them together as a family is a great new tradition to take on.
INGREDIENTS
Dough:
· 3 cups all-purpose flour
· 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
· 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
· 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
· 3/4 cup vegetable shortening
· 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
· 1 cup granulated sugar
· 1 large egg
· 2 tablespoons whole milk
· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Lemon Curd:
· 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
· 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
· 1/2 cup granulated sugar
· 3 large eggs
· 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes
Buttercream:
· 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
· 2 cups powdered sugar
· 1 pinch salt
· 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
· 1-2 tablespoons warm milk
· 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
PREPARATION
· To make dough, in medium bowl whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
· In bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream together shortening and butter until well combined; scrape down sides of bowl, add sugar and beat on medium speed until pale and fluffy, 3-5 minutes.
· Add egg, milk and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Add dry ingredients and beat on low until dough forms, scraping down sides of bowl to ensure no dry pockets remain at bottom; wrap and refrigerate dough 30 minutes.
· Place rack in upper third of oven and preheat to 350º F.
· Roll half of dough on lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with 2 to 3-inch egg-shaped cookie cutter and place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Use 1-inch round or egg-shaped cookie cutter to cut yolk holes out of half the cookies, then bake 8-10 minutes until just golden around edges; set aside to cool completely before filling.
· To make lemon curd, in 2-quart heavy saucepan whisk juice, zest, sugar and eggs; stir in butter and cook over low heat, whisking frequently, until curd is thick enough to hold marks of whisk and bubbles appear on surface, about 6 minutes.
· Transfer lemon curd to bowl and chill, covered with plastic wrap, until cold, at least 1 hour.
· To make buttercream, in medium bowl using electric hand mixer, beat butter until well softened; add powdered sugar, salt and lemon zest and beat on low.
· Add milk and whip to combine, then beat in poppy seeds; transfer frosting to zip-top bag with corner cut off or piping bag with medium round tip. Leave buttercream at room temperature until ready to pipe.
· To assemble cookies, flip each whole egg cookie so bottoms are facing up and pipe buttercream frosting around edges. Spoon 2-3 teaspoons lemon curd into centers of cookies, top each with one cookie with hole, pressing gently, then spoon 1 teaspoon lemon curd into cookie hole.
