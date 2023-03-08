School days offer nearly endless opportunities for learning and exploration in the classroom, but education doesn’t have to end with the final bell. Parents can ensure their students feel energetic, creative and confident by inspiring snack choices that are as smart as they are fun to make together.
Whether you’re whipping up a snack to send to school or your little learners need an energy boost before starting their homework, creative snacking can help encourage inspiration.
GIMME S’MORES TRAIL MIX
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 6
With childhood favorites like crackers, marshmallows and vanilla yogurt-covered raisins, this trail mix offers a perfect way to get young minds thinking in the kitchen. A little guidance is all it takes to teach them each step of the recipe to make a crafty, delicious treat. Plus, with only a few simple ingredients that just need to be mixed together, it’s a low-stress, low-mess way to cook up creativity.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt-covered raisins
- 3 cups graham crackers, assorted flavors
- 1 1/2 cups colored mini marshmallows
- 2 cups slivered almonds
- 1 cup chocolate chips
PREPARATION
- In large bowl, mix raisins, graham crackers, marshmallows, almonds and chocolate chips.
- Serve immediately or store in airtight container up to one week.
APPLE NACHOS
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 minute
Servings: 4
For a healthier version of a snack-time superstar, these “nachos” combine sweet apples, peanut butter and naturally sweet and delicious raisins, made with nothing but grapes and California sunshine.
INGREDIENTS
- 5 sweet apples, such as Honeycrisp, washed and sliced
- Lemon juice, optional
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1/2 cup raisins
PREPARATION
- Arrange one layer of sliced apples on serving plate. To keep apples from browning quickly, squeeze lemon juice on top, if desired.
- In microwave, melt peanut butter about 30 seconds until smooth.
- Drizzle 1 tablespoon peanut butter over first layer of apples. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup raisins.
- Repeat with remaining apples, peanut butter and raisins.
SIMPLE POPCORN S’MORES
Yield: 10 cups
As a whole grain that’s 100% unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients or GMOs, air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup and offers a whole grain that provides energy-producing complex carbohydrates.
INGREDIENTS
- 10 cups freshly popped popcorn
- 1 10.5-ounce package miniature marshmallows
- 2 cups graham crackers, broken into small pieces
- 1/2 cup milk chocolate, melted
PREPARATION
- On baking sheet, combine popcorn, marshmallows and graham crackers.
- Drizzle with melted chocolate and cool before serving.
Tips for little snackers
- Keep it simple Look for recipes with five ingredients or less so your children can show their artful nature without becoming overwhelmed. Plus, this often leads to a more budget-friendly at-home treat.
- Shop together Gathering ingredients and equipment is an important part of any recipe, and bringing your future chefs along helps them feel like it’s their creation from start to finish. Additionally, some important life lessons can be learned along the way, like how to navigate the store and compare costs.
- Provide kid-friendly instructions There are many ways children can lend a hand in making their own snacks, like mixing ingredients, washing produce, or arranging a plate or platter. However, some steps are best left to the adults – make sure to do any cutting, slicing or dicing before letting children take the reins, for example, then just enjoy the creative fun.