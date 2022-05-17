Take advantage of in-season fruit for naturally sweet nibbles that’ll please everyone at the table.
GRILLED PEACH FLATBREAD WITH GOAT CHEESE
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
This yummy dish is a great breakfast option, and you can prep and serve it in just 15 minutes flat.
INGREDIENTS
· 2 large naan or flatbreads
· 2 fresh peaches, sliced
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1/4 cup goat cheese crumbles
· 1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
· Fresh arugula, optional
PREPARATION
· Preheat grill or grill pan; when hot, cook naan until softened and lightly grilled.
· Place peach slices on grill and sear about 1 minute per side.
· Using pastry brush, spread olive oil onto naan.
· Top naan with goat cheese and peaches, place back on grill over low heat, cover and cook 3-5 minutes.
· Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and add fresh arugula if desired; slice and serve.
MIXED BERRY PIZZA WITH OATMEAL COCONUT CRUST
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Everyone loves pizza, and this twist on that classic fave is packed with antioxidant-rich berries.
INGREDIENTS
· 1 egg
· 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
· 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
· 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
· 2 tablespoons brown sugar
· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
· 1/4 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling, separated
· 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
· 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
· 1pinch salt
· 1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
· 1/2 lemon, juice only
· 3 strawberries, sliced
· 1/4 cup blueberries
· 1/4 cup blackberries
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· In large bowl, mix egg, rolled oats, coconut, flour, brown sugar, butter, 1/4 cup honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract and salt until incorporated.
· Evenly spread mixture in greased springform pan and bake 20 minutes, or until golden brown; remove pan from oven and cool.
· In small bowl, mix Greek yogurt with lemon juice.
· Use spatula to spread lemon-yogurt mixture over oatmeal crust; top with sliced strawberries, blackberries and blueberries and drizzle with additional honey.
PINA COLADA SWEET POTATO ICE POPS
Prep time: 5 minutes
Freeze time: 3-4 hours
Yield: 8 small ice pops
Cool down after fun in the sun with these tropical-inspired, better-for-you ice pops that are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.
INGREDIENTS
· 1/2 cup coconut cream
· 3/4 cup mashed and cooked sweet potato
· 3/4 cup diced pineapple
· 2 tablespoons honey
· 1 tablespoon lime juice
· Coconut flakes, optional
PREPARATION
· In food processor or high-speed blender, mix coconut cream, sweet potato, pineapple, honey and lime juice.
· Transfer mixture to freezer molds and place in freezer 3-4 hours, or until solid.
· Top pops with coconut flakes, if desired, before serving.
