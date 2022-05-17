recipe 1
(North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission)

Take advantage of in-season fruit for naturally sweet nibbles that’ll please everyone at the table.

recipe 3

GRILLED PEACH FLATBREAD WITH GOAT CHEESE

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

This yummy dish is a great breakfast option, and you can prep and serve it in just 15 minutes flat.

INGREDIENTS

·     2 large naan or flatbreads

·     2 fresh peaches, sliced

·     1 tablespoon olive oil

·     1/4 cup goat cheese crumbles

·     1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

·     Fresh arugula, optional

PREPARATION

·     Preheat grill or grill pan; when hot, cook naan until softened and lightly grilled.

·     Place peach slices on grill and sear about 1 minute per side.

·     Using pastry brush, spread olive oil onto naan.

·     Top naan with goat cheese and peaches, place back on grill over low heat, cover and cook 3-5 minutes.

·     Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and add fresh arugula if desired; slice and serve.

Discover more family-focused recipes and tips for saving on grocery bills at HealthyFamilyProject.com. [OFFSET]

recipe 2

MIXED BERRY PIZZA WITH OATMEAL COCONUT CRUST

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Everyone loves pizza, and this twist on that classic fave is packed with antioxidant-rich berries.

INGREDIENTS

·     1 egg

·     1 1/2 cups rolled oats

·     1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

·     1/3 cup all-purpose flour

·     2 tablespoons brown sugar

·     3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

·     1/4 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling, separated

·     1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

·     1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

·     1pinch salt

·     1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

·     1/2 lemon, juice only

money

·     3 strawberries, sliced

·     1/4 cup blueberries

·     1/4 cup blackberries

PREPARATION

·     Preheat oven to 350º F.

·     In large bowl, mix egg, rolled oats, coconut, flour, brown sugar, butter, 1/4 cup honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract and salt until incorporated.

·     Evenly spread mixture in greased springform pan and bake 20 minutes, or until golden brown; remove pan from oven and cool.

·     In small bowl, mix Greek yogurt with lemon juice.

·     Use spatula to spread lemon-yogurt mixture over oatmeal crust; top with sliced strawberries, blackberries and blueberries and drizzle with additional honey.

Discover more family-focused recipes and tips for saving on grocery bills at HealthyFamilyProject.com. [OFFSET]

PINA COLADA SWEET POTATO ICE POPS

Prep time: 5 minutes

Freeze time: 3-4 hours

Yield: 8 small ice pops

Cool down after fun in the sun with these tropical-inspired, better-for-you ice pops that are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

INGREDIENTS

·     1/2 cup coconut cream

·     3/4 cup mashed and cooked sweet potato

·     3/4 cup diced pineapple

·     2 tablespoons honey

·     1 tablespoon lime juice

·     Coconut flakes, optional

PREPARATION

·     In food processor or high-speed blender, mix coconut cream, sweet potato, pineapple, honey and lime juice.

·     Transfer mixture to freezer molds and place in freezer 3-4 hours, or until solid.

·     Top pops with coconut flakes, if desired, before serving.

Visit NCSweetPotatoes.com to find more delicious summer recipe ideas. [OFFSET]

Tags

Load comments