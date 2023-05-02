South Florida can claim a grilling season that lasts nearly all year long – take advantage of it with these delicious and easy to pull off dishes.
GRILLED MAINE LOBSTER TACOS
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
For a tantalizing twist on the usual tacos, bring tender, tasty grilled lobster to the mix.
INGREDIENTS
INGREDIENTS
Vinegar Slaw:
· 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
· 1 teaspoon celery seeds
· 2/3 cup white sugar
· 1 cup water
· 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded or thinly cut, approximately 8 cups
Cilantro Lime Crema:
· 1/2 cup sour cream
· Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
· 1 lime, zest only, minced
· 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
· Kosher salt plus additional to taste, divided
· Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Lobster Tacos:
· Extra-virgin olive oil
· 4 large (4-6 ounces each) Maine lobster tails, defrosted
· 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
· Salt to taste
· Pepper to taste
· 8 small flour tortillas
· Pico de gallo
· 1 lime, cut into wedges
PREPARATION
· To make vinegar slaw, in small saucepan over medium heat, heat apple cider vinegar, celery seeds, sugar and water; stir until sugar dissolves. In large bowl, pour mixture over cabbage; cover and refrigerate.
· To make cilantro lime crema, in blender combine sour cream, cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, lime zest and garlic; season with salt and pepper to taste and refrigerate.
· Preheat grill to medium-high heat and brush grates with oil to prevent sticking. Using kitchen shears, cut lobster shells in half lengthwise; place skewer through meat to prevent curling during cooking.
· Brush lobster meat with melted butter and season with salt and pepper; grill lobster tails meat-side down 5 minutes, then flip.
· Brush meat again with butter and cook 5 minutes more, or until opaque throughout; cook to 140º F internal temperature; remove cooked meat from shells and cut into bite-sized chunks.
· Place tortillas on grill 30-60 seconds per side, or until warmed and slightly brown.
· Add drained slaw to tortillas, top with lobster meat, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce; serve with lime wedges.
HAWAIIAN HULI HULI CHICKEN
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Following a heart-healthy eating plan, such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), can help keep blood pressure in a healthy range. And these yummy grilled chicken skewers are a tasty way to do that.
INGREDIENTS
INGREDIENTS
Sauce:
· 2 tablespoons ketchup
· 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
· 2 tablespoons honey
· 2 teaspoons orange juice
· 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
· 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
· 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 24 cubes)
· 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced (about 24 pieces)
· 8 6-inch wooden skewers, soaked in water
PREPARATION
· To make sauce, combine ketchup, soy sauce, honey, orange juice, garlic and ginger; mix well, separate into two bowls and set aside.
· Preheat grill to medium-high heat; preheat oven to 350º F.
· Alternately thread three chicken cubes and three pineapple chunks on each skewer; grill skewers 3-5 minutes on each side, brushing or spooning sauce from one bowl onto chicken and pineapple every other minute. Discard remaining sauce from first bowl.
· To prevent chicken from drying out, finish cooking to minimum internal temperature of 165º F in oven. Using clean brush or spoon, coat with sauce from remaining bowl before serving.
SPICED PORK RIBS
Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes
Servings: 6
Bringing a touch of heat to your menu can be a breeze with mild hot sauces added to dishes like these spiced pork ribs, which can be created start-to-finish in the oven or taken outside to sear on the grill.
INGREDIENTS
INGREDIENTS
· 2 racks (about 4 pounds) baby back ribs
· 1/4 cup Tajín Clásíco Seasoning
· 1/4 cup Tajín Mild Hot Sauce plus additional for serving, divided
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· 2 tablespoons brown sugar
· Lime wedges
· Mashed potatoes or steamed rice, optional
PREPARATION
· Rub ribs with seasoning and marinate at least 4 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
· Preheat oven to 300º F; combine hot sauce, oil and brown sugar; brush over both rib racks.
· Line baking sheet with double layer of aluminum foil with enough overhang to wrap foil around ribs; lay ribs bone-side down on sheet and wrap foil around ribs and seal.
· Fill large baking dish or roasting pan with 2 inches boiling water; place on lower oven rack to keep ribs moist as they bake.
· Place ribs on middle oven rack and bake until meat is tender and just starting to fall off the bone, about 2 1/2-3 hours.
· Preheat broiler; unwrap ribs and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil ribs on middle oven rack until lightly charred and caramelized, about 4-6 minutes.
· Serve with lime wedges, additional hot sauce, and mashed potatoes or steamed white rice, if desired.
5 Ways to Savor Fresh-Grilled Summer Seafood
Delivering fresh seafood flavors hot off the grates to your family’s table is easier than you think, no matter what your skill level is in the kitchen. Try these tips from Maine Seafood to elevate your at-home grilled seafood experience.
Littleneck clams Heat grill to medium-high heat then place clams directly on grates or in a single layer on a large baking pan; grill until they begin to open, about 5-7 minutes. Without spilling juice, carefully place clams on serving platter. Serve with melted butter or in pasta. Discard clams that don’t open!
Oysters Heat grill to medium-high heat, place oysters cupped sides down directly on grate, then cover grill; cook until oysters open and meat is opaque and cooked through, about 5 minutes for smaller oysters and 8-10 minutes for larger ones. Place on serving platter, remove top shells and run a sharp knife along insides of bottom shells to detach oysters. Top with garlic butter and serve with lemon.
Salmon Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry, brush with olive oil and top with seasonings, then place salmon skin-side down on grate and cook until meat turns opaque, about 6-8 minutes. You can also try a grill-safe cedar plank to infuse added flavor.
Haddock Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat haddock dry, brush with olive oil and wrap fillets in aluminum foil with herbs and seasonings; completely seal with seam sides facing upward. Grill until meat turns opaque, about 8-10 minutes.