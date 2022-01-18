Chef Nate Appleman knows how important it is to serve good-for-you meals to your loved ones – ones they actually want to eat. Before having his first child, he transformed his eating and exercise habits and lost 85 pounds to get on a healthier path.
Now, Appleman’s cooking meals for his family, including 14-year-old Oliver, who was diagnosed as a toddler with Kawasaki syndrome – an inflammation of the blood vessels that can cause damage to coronary arteries.
A healthy lifestyle is important to help manage the disease, and since his son’s diagnosis, Appleman’s made it his personal mission to create awareness of the disease and for the critical need for plasma donations that many people with Kawasaki syndrome rely on for treatment, which is why he partnered with Abbott – a medical device and health care company – to bring attention to the need for plasma donations.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a serious shortage of plasma donors – average donations per center in the United States were down approximately 11% during the first few months of 2021 compared to the previous year, further deepening the nearly 20% decline in donations in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the PPTA.
Donating plasma is a safe and relatively easy process. Since plasma is replaced in the body within about 24 hours, it can be donated up to twice per week. With a donation that typically takes between 1-3 hours, you can make a lasting impact by providing lifesaving medicine for patients like Oliver. And if you do decide to become a donor, it’s a good idea to fuel up with iron-rich foods before and after donating – like Marinated Skirt Steak, Lemon Chicken With Roasted Red Onions and Potatoes, and Cheesy Frittata With Veggies, yummy and nutritious dishes Appleman created and serves to his family.
Learn where you can donate at BeThe1Donor.abbott; all recipes courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott.
MARINATED SKIRT STEAK
INGREDIENTS
For the vinaigrette:
· 1/4 cup oil
· 1/4 cup fish sauce
· 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
· 1/4 cup water
· 2 tablespoons raw sugar
· 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
· 1 lime, juice only
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 1 small Thai bird chile or serrano chile, chopped
· 1/4 head finely shaved green cabbage
· 1/4 head finely shaved purple cabbage
· 2 carrots, thinly julienned
For the skirt steak:
· 1 1/2 pounds trimmed skirt steak
· 1/2 cup coconut milk
· 3 cloves garlic, minced
· 2 tablespoons lime juice
· 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
· 2 tablespoons sriracha
· Salt to taste
· 3 cups cooked brown rice
· 1/2 cup crushed peanuts
· 1 lime, quartered, for garnish
PREPARATION
· To make vinaigrette, in large bowl mix oil, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, water, sugar, cilantro, lime juice, garlic and chile; toss cabbage and carrots in vinaigrette and refrigerate until ready to serve.
· To make skirt steak, marinate steak in coconut milk, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, sriracha and salt at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours.
· Heat grill to high; grill steak 3-4 minutes each side until medium rare and then let rest 3 minutes.
· Thinly slice steak against grain and serve with vinaigrette, rice and crushed peanuts; garnish with lime wedges.
LEMON CHICKEN WITH ROASTED RED ONIONS AND POTATOES
INGREDIENTS
· 1 whole chicken, cut into eight pieces
· 1 ounce minced garlic
· 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
· 1/4 teaspoon paprika
· 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
· 1/4 teaspoon ground fennel seed
· 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
· 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
· Kosher salt
· 2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes
· Oil
· 1 head cauliflower
· Ice
· 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
· 1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce
· 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
· 1 red onion
· 3 ounces pitted Castelvetrano or green olives, quartered
· 5 ounces wild arugula
· 1 lemon, quartered
PREPARATION
· Marinate chicken in mixture of minced and granulated garlic, paprika and smoked paprika, fennel seed, oregano, coriander and 1 tablespoon salt; let sit overnight.
· Boil potatoes in heavily salted water until tender; cool, peel and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks. Toss with oil to coat and set aside.
· Cut cauliflower into florets and blanch in salted water 1 minute; shock in ice bath. Remove from ice and dry, then toss with mayonnaise, tamari and parsley; set aside.
· Preheat oven to 450º F. Peel onion and slice into 1-inch rings, toss with salt and oil, then roast until slightly caramelized; chill.
· Preheat oven to 450º F; place chicken on sheet pan and bake approximately 15 minutes. Add potatoes and cauliflower; bake approximately 15 minutes more, then switch oven to broil and continue cooking approximately 10 minutes. Meanwhile, squeeze lemon over reserved onion.
· When chicken is crispy and reaches an internal temperature of 165º F, remove from oven and add onions and olives. Plate chicken, potatoes, onions, olives and cauliflower on top of arugula and garnish with lemon.
CHEESY FRITTATA WITH VEGGIES
INGREDIENTS
· 2 heads garlic
· Olive oil
· Salt
· 2 medium leeks, sliced
· 8 ounces blanched, chopped broccoli
· 9 eggs
· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
· 2 ounces grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
· 2 tablespoons heavy cream
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 400º F; slice 1/4 inch off entire heads of garlic and place cut sides down in a 1-liter, oven-safe lidded casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, then cover with lid.
· Bake 35-45 minutes until heads of garlic are soft and light brown; let cool then use back of knife to squeeze garlic from pods.
· Lower oven to 375º F; on stove in sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add leeks and cook until soft; add broccoli then season with salt to taste; remove from heat.
· In mixing bowl, mix roasted garlic, sautéed leeks and broccoli, eggs, parsley, Parmigiano-Reggiano and cream; place in 9-inch pie dish and bake approximately 20 minutes, until top of frittata is brown. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before cutting and serving.