Hectic mornings, homework sessions and jam-packed schedules – the school year is well underway! Give yourself a break and serve up brain-boosting meals at the same time with this trio of no-stress recipes that cover snack time, dinner time and dessert. All feature healthy, easy-to-find ingredients that pack a yummy punch while keeping your kids fueled and firing on all pistons.
PEANUT BUTTER GRAPE BITES
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 5 minutes
Yield: 12 pieces
INGREDIENTS
· 12 California grapes, any color, chilled
· 1/3 cup natural peanut or almond butter
· 1/4 cup shredded coconut
· 1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate
· 1/4 cup chopped almonds
PREPARATION
· Place wax paper sheet on baking sheet; dip each grape in peanut butter or almond butter to coat half, then dip in either coconut, dark chocolate or almonds, alternating with each grape.
· Transfer grapes to baking sheet and chill until ready to serve.
ROASTED CHICKPEA CAULIFLOWER SANDWICHES
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
· 1 15.5-ounce can chickpeas
· 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided, plus additional to taste
· 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, divided, plus additional to taste
· Garlic salt to taste
· 1 head cauliflower florets, chopped
· 1/4 cup plant-based yogurt or sour cream
· 1/2 red pepper, diced
· 1/3 cup shredded carrots
· 1 cup corn kernels (optional)
· 1/4 teaspoon dill
· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/4 teaspoon paprika
· 3 Toufayan Bakeries Multi Grain Pitas, halved
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 425º F.
· Season chickpeas with salt, pepper and garlic salt to taste; place in a single layer on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and roast 40-45 minutes.
· While chickpeas are in oven, mix cauliflower, yogurt or sour cream, pepper, carrots, corn (if desired), remaining salt and pepper (add more to taste, if desired), dill, garlic powder and paprika in large bowl.
· Mix in cooled roasted chickpeas; spoon mixture into six pitas halves, garnish with parsley.
APPLE PIE-STUFFED PITAS
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 17 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
For filling:
· 4 green apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
· 1 teaspoon cinnamon
· 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
· 2 tablespoons plant-based butter
· 1/3 cup white sugar
· 3 tablespoons water
· 1 teaspoon cornstarch
For topping:
· 1/2 cup flour
· 1/2 cup rolled oats
· 1/4 cup brown sugar
· 1 teaspoon cinnamon
· 1 tablespoon orange juice
· Pinch salt
· 2 tablespoons plant-based butter
· 3 Toufayan Multi Grain Pitas, halved
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· To make filling, in large sauté pan over medium heat add all ingredients and cook apples down until they begin to get gooey, about 10 minutes; set aside.
· To make oat crumble topping, in medium bowl mix flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, orange juice and salt; cut in butter and mix until crumbs begin to form.
· Line baking sheet with parchment paper; divide apple filling equally among each pita half and fill; lay each on its side on baking sheet, being careful not to let filling fall out.
· Top pita halves with oat crumble and bake about 6 minutes; broil for one minute for additional color, if desired.