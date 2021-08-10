School’s on the horizon and the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the season at a new training facility – why not celebrate fall’s return with a hearty meal that hits all the goals? Savory wings, a Mexican-style dip and yummy-rich brownies are the menu MVPs your family will cheer for, and they’re all a snap to prepare.
GAME-DAY CHICKEN WINGS
Total time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1/2 cup butter, cubed
· 1/3 cup flour
· 2 teaspoons paprika
· 1 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1 teaspoon black pepper
· 10 chicken wingettes, thawed
· Dipping sauces, optional
· Fresh parsley, optional
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 425º F.
· Line baking sheet with foil and arrange butter cubes on top.
· In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
· Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking sheet; bake 30 minutes.
· Turn wings over and bake an additional 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.
· Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired.
MEXICAN PIZZA DIP
Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran
Serves: 6-8
INGREDIENTS
· Nonstick cooking spray
· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
· 1 pound ground beef
· 1 package taco seasoning mix
· 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
· 1/2 cup sour cream
· 1 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, plus additional for topping
· 1 cup grated mozzarella
· 1/2 cup blended Mexican cheese
· Sliced jalapeño, optional
· Sliced black olives, optional
· Sliced onions, optional
· Tortilla chips
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· Spray 8-by-8-inch glass pan or large soufflé dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
· In large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add ground beef, breaking it up with flat wooden spatula, until fully cooked. Sprinkle taco seasoning throughout beef and combine.
· Place warm beef mixture in large bowl and add cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup salsa and mozzarella; mix until well combined and pour into prepared pan. Top with blended cheese and jalapeno, black olives and green onions, if desired.
· Bake until fully warmed and cheese is melted, 30-35 minutes.
· Top with small spoonfuls of salsa and serve with tortilla chips.
MARBLED PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
Total time: 45 minutes
Yield: 24
INGREDIENTS
For brownies:
· 1/4 pound butter
· 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
· 1 cup Domino Golden Sugar
· 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 2 eggs
· 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
For peanut butter marble:
· 1/4 cup natural (no added sugar) peanut butter
· 4 tablespoons butter, softened
· 1/2 cup Domino Golden Sugar
· 1 egg
· 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
· 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
· Powdered sugar, optional
PREPARATION
· Heat oven to 350º F.
· To make chocolate brownies, in medium saucepot over low heat, melt butter and chocolate; remove pot from heat and stir in sugar and vanilla until blended.
· In small mixing bowl, whisk eggs until frothy then stir into chocolate mixture; sift flour into batter and stir just until smooth, then pour batter into prepared pan, smoothing mixture to edges. Set aside.
· To make peanut butter marble, in mixing bowl, cream peanut butter, butter and sugar; add egg and vanilla and beat just until blended. Set aside.
· In separate bowl, sift or whisk flour and baking powder together; stir into batter until just combined.
· Carefully spread peanut butter marble over chocolate batter. Use knife to swirl batters together, first horizontally then diagonally.
· Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean; cool completely on wire rack before cutting.
· Top cooled brownies with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving.