Wings

Game-Day Chicken Wings

 (Culinary.net)

School’s on the horizon and the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the season at a new training facility – why not celebrate fall’s return with a hearty meal that hits all the goals? Savory wings, a Mexican-style dip and yummy-rich brownies are the menu MVPs your family will cheer for, and they’re all a snap to prepare.

GAME-DAY CHICKEN WINGS

Total time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

·  1/2 cup butter, cubed

·     1/3 cup flour

·     2 teaspoons paprika

·     1 teaspoon garlic powder

·     1 teaspoon salt

·     1 teaspoon black pepper

·     10 chicken wingettes, thawed

·     Dipping sauces, optional

·     Fresh parsley, optional

PREPARATION

·     Preheat oven to 425º F.

·     Line baking sheet with foil and arrange butter cubes on top.

·     In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

·     Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking   sheet; bake 30 minutes.

·     Turn wings over and bake an additional 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.

·     Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired.

MEXICAN PIZZA DIP

Mexican Pizza Dip

Mexican Pizza Dip

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

 Serves: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

·     Nonstick cooking spray

·     1 tablespoon vegetable oil

·     1 pound ground beef

·     1 package taco seasoning mix

·     8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

·     1/2 cup sour cream

·     1 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, plus additional for topping

·     1 cup grated mozzarella

·  1/2 cup blended Mexican cheese

·     Sliced jalapeño, optional

·  Sliced black olives, optional

·     Sliced onions, optional

·     Tortilla chips

 

PREPARATION

·     Preheat oven to 350º F.

·     Spray 8-by-8-inch glass pan or large soufflé dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

·     In large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add ground beef, breaking it up with flat  wooden spatula, until fully cooked. Sprinkle taco seasoning throughout beef and combine.

·     Place warm beef mixture in large bowl and add cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup salsa and mozzarella; mix until well combined and pour into prepared pan. Top with blended cheese and jalapeno, black olives and green onions, if desired.

·     Bake until fully warmed and cheese is melted, 30-35 minutes.

·     Top with small spoonfuls of salsa and serve with tortilla chips.

MARBLED PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

Brownies

Marbled Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownies

Total time: 45 minutes

Yield: 24

INGREDIENTS

For brownies:

·     1/4 pound butter

·     2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

·     1 cup Domino Golden Sugar

·     1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

·     2 eggs

·     1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For peanut butter marble:

·     1/4 cup natural (no added sugar) peanut butter

·  4 tablespoons butter, softened

·     1/2 cup Domino Golden Sugar

·     1 egg

·  1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

·     1/4 cup all-purpose flour

·     1/4 teaspoon baking powder

·     Powdered sugar, optional

PREPARATION

·     Heat oven to 350º F.

·     To make chocolate brownies, in medium saucepot over low heat, melt butter and chocolate; remove pot from heat and stir in sugar and vanilla until blended.

·     In small mixing bowl, whisk eggs until frothy then stir into chocolate mixture; sift flour into batter and stir just until smooth, then pour batter into prepared pan, smoothing mixture to edges. Set aside.

·     To make peanut butter marble, in mixing bowl, cream peanut butter, butter and sugar; add egg and vanilla and beat just until blended. Set aside.

·     In separate bowl, sift or whisk flour and baking powder together; stir into batter until just combined.

·     Carefully spread peanut butter marble over chocolate batter. Use knife to swirl batters together, first horizontally then diagonally.

·     Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean; cool completely on wire rack before cutting.

·     Top cooled brownies with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving.

Tags

Load comments