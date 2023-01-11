Setting out on a mission to eat healthier in 2023? Get everyone involved by creating goals and working together to achieve them. Start by adding a new batch of go-to recipes to your usual rotation built around versatile ingredients like dairy. Gathering at the table with your loved ones while enjoying delicious, nutritious recipes featuring yogurt, cheese and milk can nourish both body and soul.
To find more nutritious meal ideas to fuel your family’s health goals, visit MilkMeansMore.org.
FETA ROASTED SALMON & TOMATOES
Courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
The cheese varieties in this dish provide vitamin B12 for healthy brain and nerve cell development.
INGREDIENTS
· Nonstick cooking spray
· 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes
· 2 teaspoons olive oil
· 1 teaspoon minced garlic
· 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or dried dill weed
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided
· 1 1/2 pounds salmon or halibut fillets, cut into four serving-size pieces
· 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 425º F.
· Line 18″ x 13″ x 1″ baking pan with foil; lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray and set pan aside.
· In medium bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, oregano or dill weed, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
· Place fish pieces, skin side down, on one side of prepared pan and sprinkle with remaining pepper; lightly press feta cheese on top of fish, then pour tomato mixture on other side of pan. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.
· Place salmon on plates and spoon tomato mixture over top before serving.
GRILLED CHICKEN GYROS
Courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of “Comfortably Domestic” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes chill time
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
The homemade yogurt sauce served alongside these yummy gyros provides protein and zinc.
INGREDIENTS
Chicken:
· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
· 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
· 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
· 1 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
· 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Yogurt Sauce:
· 1 1/2 cups plain, whole-milk yogurt
· 1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
· 1/2 cup diced cucumber
· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
· 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
· 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
· 3-4 small loaves whole-wheat pita bread, halved lengthwise
· 1 cup thinly sliced tomatoes
· 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
PREPARATION
· To make chicken, place melted butter, dill, oregano, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in gallon-size zip-top freezer bag. Seal bag and shake contents to combine; add chicken then reseal bag, pressing out air. Shake chicken to coat with marinade, then refrigerate chicken in marinade bag 30 minutes.
· To make yogurt sauce, stir yogurt, lemon juice, diced cucumber, dill, garlic, salt and pepper; cover sauce and refrigerate.
· Heat grill to medium heat; grill chicken over direct heat, about 10 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer chicken to cutting board and rest 10 minutes, then thinly slice chicken across grain.
· Serve chicken on pita bread with tomatoes, red onion and yogurt sauce.
15-MINUTE WEEKNIGHT PASTA
Courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of “Comfortably Domestic” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 6
The dairy components that help flavor this meal are a good source of calcium and protein, which are important for building and maintaining healthy bones.
INGREDIENTS
· 6 quarts water
· 16 ounces linguine or penne pasta
· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
· 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
· 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
· 1 cup thinly sliced sweet bell pepper
· 1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved
· 1 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
· 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
· 1 cup reserved pasta water
· 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
· 1/2 cup smoked provolone cheese, shredded
· 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, optional
· Parmesan cheese, optional
PREPARATION
· In large pot bring water to rolling boil and prepare pasta according to package directions for al dente texture, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
· In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter then stir in onions, carrots and peppers; sauté about 5 minutes, until vegetables brighten in color and begin to soften.
· Add tomatoes, salt, pepper and garlic; cook and stir 1 minute to allow tomatoes to release juices.
· Pour reserved pasta water into skillet, stirring well, then bring sauce to boil; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 3 minutes. Taste sauce and adjust seasonings, as desired.
· Transfer drained pasta to skillet along with lemon zest and smoked provolone cheese, tossing well to coat. Serve immediately with fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, if desired.