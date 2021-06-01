Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather activities for kids of all ages, and that calls for snacks and hydration to refresh and recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or embark on bicycle adventures through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long.
For an option that quenches hunger (and thirst) without sacrificing nutrition, try an assortment of ways to enjoy watermelon. As a refreshing ingredient or stand-alone treat, watermelon has just 80 calories per serving and no fat, and it’s an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and higher levels of lycopene (12.7 mg per 2-cup serving) – an antioxidant being studied for its role in sun protection – than any other fresh fruit or vegetable. Plus, it’s 92% water, meaning it’s a flavorful way to encourage kids to rehydrate during fun times in the sun.
Make watermelon part of a balanced snack plate with this Kids’ Charcuterie Snack Board that also includes, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, sliced veggies, sliced fruits, crackers, pretzels and more. In addition to the nutritional benefits, the simplicity of this snack means children can help assemble it while showing off their creativity.
KIDS’ CHARCUTERIE SNACK BOARD
INGREDIENTS
· Cubed watermelon
· Watermelon balls, skewered
· Watermelon wedges
· Watermelon sticks
· Flower-shaped watermelon cutouts
· Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved
· Ham and cheese pinwheels
· Sliced veggies, such as cucumbers, carrots, sweet peppers and celery
· Sliced fruit
· Pretzels
· Crackers
· Small bowl of candy, optional
PREPARATION
· Prepare sandwiches and pinwheels.
· Artfully arrange all ingredients on a large board or platter, then serve.