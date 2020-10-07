Family Features
Save time on desserts with make-ahead recipes like these Kristoff icebox cupcakes. This family-friendly, grab-and-go treat is delicious and nutritious, and is a lifesaver when you’re crunched for time.
Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chill time
Serves: 12
INGREDIENTS
3 ripe bananas
1 container (8 ounces) fat-free whipped topping,
thawed
7 low-fat honey graham crackers,
coarsely crushed
1 pound of strawberries, hulled
and quartered
PREPARATION
Line 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners. In large bowl, mash bananas; fold in whipped topping. Fill muffin cups halfway with graham cracker pieces, banana mixture and strawberries; repeat layers with remaining ingredients. Refrigerate cupcakes 4 hours; serve in cupcake liners.
This and other family-friendly recipes are part of a partnership between Dole and Disney’s “Frozen 2.
”For details, visit dole.com/Disney.