Lemongrass Shrimp with Spring Peas Salad

Calories: 274 per serving
Protein: 32g per serving
Fiber: 7g per serving
Ingredients:
For the shrimp:
1/4 cup chopped lemongrass (about 8 stalks)
OR
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons lemon zest and 8 medium
arugula leaves, finely chopped
1/4 cup lime juice (about 2 to 3 limes)
1 tablespoon soy sauce (lowest sodium available)
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons fish sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 1/2 pounds raw medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails discarded
1 teaspoon canola or corn oil and 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil,
divided use
Spring Pea Salad
2 pounds frozen peas
2 medium shallots, minced
2 cups fresh mint leaves
2 tablespoons fat-free plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon canola or corn oil
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 to 2 tablespoons water
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Lemongrass Shrimp
• In a small bowl, whisk together the lemongrass, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, fish sauce, and garlic.
• Add the shrimp to a large resealable plastic bag or an airtight container with a lid. Pour in the lemongrass marinade, covering the shrimp. Seal tightly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 4 hours.
• Drain the shrimp, discarding the marinade. Pat dry with paper towels.
• In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook half the shrimp for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shrimp are pink on the outside, stirring frequently. Don’t overcook, or the shrimp will become rubbery. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and shrimp.
Spring Pea Salad
• Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat.
• Add the peas and shallots. Return to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the peas are tender. Remove the pan from heat. Drain the peas and shallots in a colander. Rinse with cold water until cool. Drain well. Transfer to a large serving bowl.
• In a food processor or blender, process the mint, yogurt, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon water, and salt. If the dressing is too thick, add the remaining 1 tablespoon water and/or additional lemon juice, aiming for a vinaigrette consistency. Pour over the peas, tossing gently to coat.
• Sprinkle with the lemon zest. Top with the shrimp. Serve immediately.