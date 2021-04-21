Lemongrass Shrimp with Spring Peas Salad

Calories: 274 per serving

Protein: 32g per serving

Fiber: 7g per serving

Ingredients:

For the shrimp:

1/4 cup chopped lemongrass (about 8 stalks)

OR

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons lemon zest and 8 medium

arugula leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup lime juice (about 2 to 3 limes)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (lowest sodium available)

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 1/2 pounds raw medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails discarded

1 teaspoon canola or corn oil and 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil,

divided use

Spring Pea Salad

2 pounds frozen peas

2 medium shallots, minced

2 cups fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon canola or corn oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 to 2 tablespoons water

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Lemongrass Shrimp

• In a small bowl, whisk together the lemongrass, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, fish sauce, and garlic.

• Add the shrimp to a large resealable plastic bag or an airtight container with a lid. Pour in the lemongrass marinade, covering the shrimp. Seal tightly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 4 hours.

• Drain the shrimp, discarding the marinade. Pat dry with paper towels.

• In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook half the shrimp for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shrimp are pink on the outside, stirring frequently. Don’t overcook, or the shrimp will become rubbery. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and shrimp.

Spring Pea Salad

• Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat.

• Add the peas and shallots. Return to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the peas are tender. Remove the pan from heat. Drain the peas and shallots in a colander. Rinse with cold water until cool. Drain well. Transfer to a large serving bowl.

• In a food processor or blender, process the mint, yogurt, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon water, and salt. If the dressing is too thick, add the remaining 1 tablespoon water and/or additional lemon juice, aiming for a vinaigrette consistency. Pour over the peas, tossing gently to coat.

• Sprinkle with the lemon zest. Top with the shrimp. Serve immediately.

