Some of the best memories throughout life stick with you forever as you play them over and over in your head and smile, thinking fondly of those times.
A lot of these good memories are centered around laughs, great conversation and irresistible, mouthwatering food. Family events such as Mother’s Day are reasons to celebrate and indulge.
This Dreamy Chocolate Mousse can make those memories just a little bit sweeter. It’s rich, decedent and full of scrumptious chocolate flavor. Topped with whipped cream and shaved chocolate, it’s the perfect addition to almost any special occasion.
It works as a dessert after a meal or an indulgent treat. It can be served at a big event or a quiet Sunday afternoon at home.
DREAMY CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
Serves: 4-8
INGREDIENTS
· 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped, plus chocolate shavings (optional)
· 40 large marshmallows
· 2 1/4 cups heavy cream
PREPARATION
· In large bowl, combine chopped chocolate, marshmallows and 1/2 cup heavy cream; microwave 2 minutes on high, or until marshmallows are melted. Let mixture cool 1 hour.
· Using mixer, whip 1 3/4 cups heavy cream until soft peaks form. Reserve and refrigerate 1/2 cup whipped cream for topping.
· In cooled chocolate mixture, fold in 2 cups whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and mix until combined.
· Spoon mousse into ramekins or small bowls; refrigerate at least 2 hours.
· To serve, top with reserved whipped cream and sprinkle with shaved chocolate, if desired.