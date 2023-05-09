Happy day, moms of Miami! You’ve got one of the hardest jobs on the planet, and for that celebrations are certainly in order.
This Mother’s Day, celebrate your wine-loving mama with a bottle of something special you know she’ll enjoy. Whether she likes to sip on Champagne or is a rosé-all-day kind of gal, there’s a wine out there that fits her to a T.
Looking for inspiration for the right wine to bring to brunch or give as a gift? We’re sharing some palate-personality pairings.
If She Lights up the Room …
Something bubbly. Champagne is a gift for any mother, but especially for those who create a little extra sparkle wherever they go.
Louis Roederer is an iconic Champagne house, and through its Collection line wines you get a glimpse into the wider region of Champagne via the “Cœur de Terroir,” or heart of the terroir. This means the grapes used in these multivintage blends are from vineyards around Champagne that are held to Roederer’s standards of identity and sustainability, ensuring only the best expressions of the land and brand go into this wine.
Each Collection wine is numbered and features a different blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier, as well as a blend of vintages and vineyard sites. This makes for an expressive wine with its own personality each year.
The Collection 243 is full-bodied and creamy, with bright citrus and ripe apple flavors, along with that signature Champagne brioche – like a delicious fruit pastry. If Mother’s Day brunch is on the agenda, this is a great bottle to enjoy with everything from savory quiche to flaky croissants. However, it’s safe to say it’s also perfect for pairing with any celebratory Mother’s Day meal.
Louis Roederer Champagne, Collection 243
Champagne, France
Total Wine, $69.99
If She’s a World Traveler …
Something from the Mediterranean. If your mom would rather be on her way to somewhere exotic, then she definitely deserves a bottle of wine that can take her there.
Pack her bags for the South of France, where she can bask in the sunshine and refresh her senses with Souleil Vin de Bonté Rosé.
This grenache-based rosé (cinsault 20%, syrah 5%) offers a taste of the Mediterranean with every sip. Bright strawberry, melon and blood orange greet on the nose and tongue and guide you to sipping bliss, accompanied by crisp acidity and unique minerality reserved only for wines from this heavenly region.
Souleil means “sun” in ancient French, and Bonté means “goodness.” It’s no surprise this rosé is a wonderful bottle for a well-deserved relaxing day. If mom can’t actually make it to the South of France, at least she can drink like she’s there.
Souleil Vin de Bonté, Le Rosé, 2022
South of France
Mr. D. Wine Merchant in Miami, $19
If She’s a Positive Force …
Something bold. Moms can move mountains when they need to, and their strength positively impacts the world around them.
Cataclysm is a wine that honors the forces that create life and reshape the earth beneath our feet. That’s a powerful energy that makes room for changing environments and new life. This wine pays homage specifically to the floods of the ice age that left behind what is now Columbia Valley, one of Washington’s top winemaking regions.
This is a full bodied, fruit-forward wine with ripe raspberry, blackberry, some savory undertones and a touch of black pepper. The grapes of this red blend include malbec, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot and syrah. Each plays a part in creating a harmony of flavors and structure that work well with a meat-based meal. Cataclysm is a bold wine for a bold mama!
Cataclysm Red Blend, 2019
Columbia Valley, Washington
Finding Wine on Biscayne Boulevard, $16
If She’s Iconic …
A bottle from a classic winery in a classic region. Iconic moms live life on their own terms and embody quintessential mother energy.
Stag’s Leap may be best known for its classic Napa cabernet sauvignon, but this historic winery also produces a springtime companion sauvignon blanc. Aveta is named after a water goddess, often depicted carrying fruit. And we all know moms are total goddesses, too.
This wine is full of aromatic tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, melon and citrus, and has a touch of guava on the finish. It spends seven months “sur lie,” or "on the lees", and some of it is aged in older French oak, giving it a bit of weight in the mouth but without that new oak spice. It’s bright and expressive and refreshingly delicious. Make sure to grab a bottle for the seafood-loving mamas. This one’s a real treat with citrus ceviche or oysters.
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “Aveta” Sauvignon Blanc, 2021
Napa Valley, California
Total Wine, $27.49
And if your mom or mom figure fits all of the above, buy her one of each!