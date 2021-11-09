Thanksgiving is just two short weeks away, and while turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes traditionally take center stage, there are other dishes you can consider when celebrating with family and friends. Rethink your usual holiday menu and make room on the table for a sweet and savory ham, yummy frittata and show-stopping dessert.
RUM AND COLA HOLIDAY HAM
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 80 minutes
Servings: 10-12
INGREDIENTS
· 1 Omaha Steaks spiral-sliced ham (8 pounds)
· 1 cup cherry fruit spread
· 3/4 cup dark spiced rum
· 3/4 cup cola
· 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
· 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
PREPARATION
· Thaw frozen ham in refrigerator 24-48 hours.
· Remove ham from refrigerator and let come to room temperature, about 30-45 minutes.
· Preheat oven to 325º F. Remove ham from foil and film, then return to foil wrapping and place in oven-safe roasting pan, rolling foil down leaving 2 inches of foil around bottom of ham.
· Place roasting pan with ham in oven on lower rack and heat uncovered 60-75 minutes, until ham starts to brown.
· While ham cooks, make glaze; in medium saucepot over medium-high heat, whisk fruit spread, rum, cola, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and salt until well incorporated.
· Bring glaze mixture to boil then reduce heat to medium; simmer over medium heat 10 minutes, remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
· During last 15 minutes of cooking, glaze ham every 5 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose; find more holiday recipe inspiration at OmahaSteaks.com/blog/recipes.
SUSTAINABLE FRITTATA
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS
· 12 eggs, beaten
· 1/4 cup whole milk, half and half or heavy cream
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 2 cups shredded cheese, any variety
· 3 cups assorted cooked vegetables and pre-cooked meats
· Fresh herbs for garnish, optional
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 450º F.
· Preheat cast-iron pan or oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
· In large bowl, mix eggs, milk and salt, then add shredded cheese.
· Add cooked vegetables and meats to pan to reheat; once vegetables have softened, add egg mixture to pan and scramble, then let sit over medium heat 1 minute.
· Carefully transfer to oven and bake 10-15 minutes; frittata is done when eggs have set. Remove from oven and top with fresh herbs.
Recipe courtesy of Jenn Fillenworth of "Jenny With the Good Eats" on behalf of Milk Means More.
ARKANSAS POSSUM PIE
Servings: 8
For crust:
· 3/4 cup butter
· 1 1/2 cups flour
· 1/2 cup brown sugar
· 1 1/2 cups pecans, crushed
For cream cheese layer:
· 12 ounces cream cheese, softened
· 1 cup powdered sugar
· 4 tablespoons heavy cream
For pudding layer:
· 3 egg yolks
· 2 cups whole milk
· 1 cup sugar
· 1/3 cup cocoa powder
· 3 tablespoons cornstarch
· 2 tablespoons flour
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 2 tablespoons butter
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For whipped cream topping:
· 1 cup heavy whipping cream
· 4 tablespoons powdered sugar
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· Chocolate syrup
· 1/2 cup chopped pecans
PREPARATION
· Heat oven to 350 F.
· To make crust: In saucepan, melt butter; add flour, brown sugar and crushed pecans and stir until combined.
· Press into 9 1/2-inch deep pie plate and bake 15-20 minutes until crust begins to brown; cool completely.
· To make cream cheese layer: In medium bowl, mix cream cheese until creamy; add powdered sugar and heavy cream and mix until smooth. Spread over cooled pecan crust and refrigerate.
· To make pudding layer: In medium bowl, whisk egg yolks then add milk, whisking until combined; set aside. In separate medium bowl, whisk sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, flour and salt until combined. In saucepan over medium heat, add egg yolk mixture and flour mixture; whisk constantly until pudding begins to thicken and bubble. Add butter and vanilla extract, stirring until butter is melted. Pour chocolate pudding in shallow bowl, cover with plastic wrap touching pudding to keep it from forming skin and refrigerate 30 minutes.
· Pour pudding over cream cheese layer and cover pie with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.
· To make whipped cream topping: In stand mixer bowl, add heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and whip until stiff peaks form; spread whipped cream over pudding layer.
· Drizzle pie with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped pecans.
Find more unique dessert recipes at Culinary.net.