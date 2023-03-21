Whether you’re expecting family, friends or long-lost loved ones, it’s never too early to plan ahead when it comes to entertaining. People may be familiar with and love your unique style and flavor, but spicing things up now and again for guests in your home can be fun.
To add a bit of extra style and keep your party going, consider these tips for festive home entertaining.
Back to basics
Staying organized is key while entertaining guests in your home. Try to plan out every detail before the big event, which can allow things to go more smoothly on the big day. As you map out your plan ahead of time, lists can be a helpful way to stay organized and ensure you get everything done. Write out your guest list, what needs to be picked up from the store and possible decorations you might need to buy or craft yourself. The possibilities can seem endless, but it’s important to have a plan in place before you start putting things together.
Think about theme
There are several ways your style can be shown while entertaining. One way is to pick a theme or theme-related food dishes, then selecting decorations that speak to it. Placing them throughout your home can give your party life and help guests get into the overall vibe of the event.
Lights up
Transforming your home can be as simple as changing the lighting. It’s typical for lights to be dimmed for parties to set a more relaxed mood. Other ideas include using candles, lamps or even hanging lanterns if you’re entertaining outside. Make sure it’s bright enough so everyone can see but still dimmed enough to set the tone for the evening.
Set the mood with music
Pick music that matches your theme and inspires that same feel throughout the house. If you’re going for a fun, energetic atmosphere, try something with a quick tempo, such as R&B. If you’re looking to create a more relaxed vibe, go for subtler, soothing tones. Create and listen to your playlist ahead of time – that way you can know what to expect and how guests will react to your music selections.
Have fun
Through all the anxiety and stress of entertainment planning, make sure you take time to enjoy yourself during the time guests are in your home – some may notice if you aren’t! Smile and remember to be present in the moment.