fajitas
(Courtesy of Sweet Earth)

A good – and good for you – meatless summer menu that’s loaded with flavor is made easy with fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and the wide variety of plant-based “meat” products now available. Big on flavor, these recipes are a great way to ramp up your culinary repertoire.

sliders

VEGAN PULLED CHIPOTLE “CHICKEN” SLIDERS

Prep time: 10 minutes 

Cook time: 10 minutes 

Servings: 10-12 

Combine sweet and spicy chipotle-maple sauce with fresh veggies for a saucy twist on a classic fave that’s packed with plant-based protein.

Find more delicious plant-based recipes and products at SweetEarthFoods.com. [OFFSET]

INGREDIENTS

Pulled “chicken”:

·     3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

·     1/4 cup ketchup

·     1/4 cup maple syrup

·     1 cup veggie broth

·     1 teaspoon allspice

·     1 tablespoon brown sugar

·     1 tablespoon olive oil

·     1 small red onion, diced

·     1 pinch kosher salt

·     1 pinch pepper

·     3 cloves garlic, minced

·     1/2 lemon, juice only

·     1 eight-ounce package Sweet Earth Chipotle Chik’n

·     12 vegan brioche slider buns

Vegan spicy mayo:

·     1/2 cup vegan mayo

·     2 tablespoons vegan sour cream

·     2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

·     2 tablespoons cilantro, finely minced

·     2 teaspoons fajita seasoning 

·     Juice of 1 lime

Optional toppings:

·     1 jar pickle chips

·     1/2 cup purple shredded cabbage

·     1/2 cup jalapeño peppers, sliced

·     1/2 cup shredded carrots

·     1/2 cup diced tomatoes

PREPARATION

·     In blender, purée peppers with ketchup, maple syrup, broth, allspice and brown sugar; set aside.

·     In pan over medium heat, add oil; once oil begins to shimmer, add onion and season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally.

·     Once onions become translucent, around 5 minutes, add garlic; after 1 minute, add pepper purée blend to pan along with lemon juice and stir to combine.

·     Once mixed, fold in chipotle plant-based “chicken” and cook 3-4 minutes until heated through.

·     To make vegan spicy mayo, in bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, peppers, cilantro, fajita seasoning and lime juice; spread on inside of buns and top bottom half with “chicken” mixture.

·     Top with pickle chips, cabbage, jalapeños, carrots and tomatoes, as desired.

JERK “CHICKEN” FAJITAS WITH BLACK RICE

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2-3

Serve up a taste bud-tingling fajita night that’s so yummy, no one will miss the meat.

Find more delicious plant-based recipes and products at SweetEarthFoods.com. [OFFSET]

INGREDIENTS

Mango salsa:

·     1 chopped mango

·     3 teaspoons lime juice

·     2 teaspoons chopped cilantro

·     1/4 cup red onion, chopped

·     1 small red bell pepper, chopped

Marinade:

·     1 tablespoon brown sugar

·     2 teaspoons lime juice

·     1/4 cup soy sauce

·     1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil

·     1 Scotch bonnet pepper

·     2 tablespoons Jamaican jerk seasoning

·     1 teaspoon minced garlic

·     Salt to taste

·     Pepper to taste

Fajita fixings:

·     1 eight-ounce package Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’n Strips

·     1/2 teaspoon avocado oil

·     1/2 white onion, chopped

·     1 small green pepper, chopped

·     1/2 yellow pepper, chopped

·     Flour tortillas, warmed

·     Black rice, cooked

PREPARATION

·     To make mango salsa, in bowl mix mango, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and red bell pepper; set aside in refrigerator.

·     To make marinade, in blender blend brown sugar, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, bonnet pepper, Jamaican jerk seasoning, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste, until smooth.

·     To make fajitas, marinate “chicken” strips in jerk sauce 1 hour; in grill pan on stove over medium heat, heat oil, place marinated strips in pan and cook until heated through.

·     In separate pan over medium heat, add splash of oil and cook white onion and peppers, then add “chicken” strips to veggies and cook 1-2 minutes more.

·     To serve, fill warmed tortillas with “chicken” and mango salsa and plate with black rice.

WATERMELON GELATO

Servings: 8

gelato

Place this refreshing and creamy-sweet treat on the table and they’ll lick the bowls clean!

Find more sweet summer recipe ideas at Watermelon.org. [OFFSET]

INGREDIENTS

·     2 cups puréed watermelon

·     1/2 cup sugar

·     1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

·     1 cup fat-free half-and-half

·     3 tablespoons lemon juice

·     1/2 cup whipping cream

PREPARATION

·     In blender, combine all ingredients until smooth.

·     Using ice cream maker, process gelato according to manufacturer’s instructions; mixture can also be placed in a shallow pan and placed in freezer until set.

Tags

Load comments