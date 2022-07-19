A good – and good for you – meatless summer menu that’s loaded with flavor is made easy with fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and the wide variety of plant-based “meat” products now available. Big on flavor, these recipes are a great way to ramp up your culinary repertoire.
VEGAN PULLED CHIPOTLE “CHICKEN” SLIDERS
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 10-12
Combine sweet and spicy chipotle-maple sauce with fresh veggies for a saucy twist on a classic fave that’s packed with plant-based protein.
INGREDIENTS
Pulled “chicken”:
· 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
· 1/4 cup ketchup
· 1/4 cup maple syrup
· 1 cup veggie broth
· 1 teaspoon allspice
· 1 tablespoon brown sugar
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 small red onion, diced
· 1 pinch kosher salt
· 1 pinch pepper
· 3 cloves garlic, minced
· 1/2 lemon, juice only
· 1 eight-ounce package Sweet Earth Chipotle Chik’n
· 12 vegan brioche slider buns
Vegan spicy mayo:
· 1/2 cup vegan mayo
· 2 tablespoons vegan sour cream
· 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
· 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely minced
· 2 teaspoons fajita seasoning
· Juice of 1 lime
Optional toppings:
· 1 jar pickle chips
· 1/2 cup purple shredded cabbage
· 1/2 cup jalapeño peppers, sliced
· 1/2 cup shredded carrots
· 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
PREPARATION
· In blender, purée peppers with ketchup, maple syrup, broth, allspice and brown sugar; set aside.
· In pan over medium heat, add oil; once oil begins to shimmer, add onion and season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally.
· Once onions become translucent, around 5 minutes, add garlic; after 1 minute, add pepper purée blend to pan along with lemon juice and stir to combine.
· Once mixed, fold in chipotle plant-based “chicken” and cook 3-4 minutes until heated through.
· To make vegan spicy mayo, in bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, peppers, cilantro, fajita seasoning and lime juice; spread on inside of buns and top bottom half with “chicken” mixture.
· Top with pickle chips, cabbage, jalapeños, carrots and tomatoes, as desired.
JERK “CHICKEN” FAJITAS WITH BLACK RICE
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2-3
Serve up a taste bud-tingling fajita night that’s so yummy, no one will miss the meat.
INGREDIENTS
Mango salsa:
· 1 chopped mango
· 3 teaspoons lime juice
· 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
· 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
· 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
Marinade:
· 1 tablespoon brown sugar
· 2 teaspoons lime juice
· 1/4 cup soy sauce
· 1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil
· 1 Scotch bonnet pepper
· 2 tablespoons Jamaican jerk seasoning
· 1 teaspoon minced garlic
· Salt to taste
· Pepper to taste
Fajita fixings:
· 1 eight-ounce package Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’n Strips
· 1/2 teaspoon avocado oil
· 1/2 white onion, chopped
· 1 small green pepper, chopped
· 1/2 yellow pepper, chopped
· Flour tortillas, warmed
· Black rice, cooked
PREPARATION
· To make mango salsa, in bowl mix mango, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and red bell pepper; set aside in refrigerator.
· To make marinade, in blender blend brown sugar, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, bonnet pepper, Jamaican jerk seasoning, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste, until smooth.
· To make fajitas, marinate “chicken” strips in jerk sauce 1 hour; in grill pan on stove over medium heat, heat oil, place marinated strips in pan and cook until heated through.
· In separate pan over medium heat, add splash of oil and cook white onion and peppers, then add “chicken” strips to veggies and cook 1-2 minutes more.
· To serve, fill warmed tortillas with “chicken” and mango salsa and plate with black rice.
WATERMELON GELATO
Servings: 8
Place this refreshing and creamy-sweet treat on the table and they’ll lick the bowls clean!
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups puréed watermelon
· 1/2 cup sugar
· 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
· 1 cup fat-free half-and-half
· 3 tablespoons lemon juice
· 1/2 cup whipping cream
PREPARATION
· In blender, combine all ingredients until smooth.
· Using ice cream maker, process gelato according to manufacturer’s instructions; mixture can also be placed in a shallow pan and placed in freezer until set.