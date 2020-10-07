Family Features
Taking care of your heart requires a little commitment, but simple ingredients already in your kitchen may offer powerful protection that can help keep it healthy. For example, more than a decade of research shows that 100% orange juice and its vitamins and minerals may play a beneficial role in helping lower blood pressure and other risk factors for heart disease. A study funded by the Florida Department of Citrus determined that adults with preor stage-1 hypertension who drank about 2 cups of 100% orange juice per day saw significant reductions in systolic blood pressure and other markers of heart health and inflammation. “Nearly half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, scientific research director at the Florida Department of Citrus. “For those with mild hypertension, including something as simple and pure as 100% orange juice in your daily routine may help make significant improvements to such a prevalent problem.” Kaleigh McMordie, RDN and founder of the blog “Lively Table,” concurred. “The vitamin C, antioxidants and potassium found in 100% orange juice can help maintain a healthy blood pressure, which is a big factor in heart health.” With no added sugar and zero fat, cholesterol or sodium, 100% Florida orange juice – when added to healthy dishes like poached salmon and collard greens can boost your heart health and provide an easy way to add potassium and vitamin C to your table.
INGREDIENTS
Nonstick cooking spray
1 pound salmon filets
1 + 1/4 cup Florida orange juice, divided
1 cup white wine 2 cloves garlic, smashed
2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger, divided
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon apple
cider vinegar
1 tablespoon finely minced shallot
Salt and pepper to taste
1 small bunch collard
greens (about 8 ounces), stems and
center ribs removed
1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 375º F. Spray small glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set salmon in dish.
In small saucepan over high heat, combine 1 cup 100% orange juice, white wine, garlic and 1 teaspoon grated ginger; bring to simmer.
Pour poaching liquid over salmon and cover with aluminum foil.
Poach in oven 15-20 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through.
In lidded jar, combine remaining orange juice, remaining grated ginger, olive oil, vinegar and shallot; shake to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cut collard greens into thin ribbons and transfer to large mixing bowl. Pour dressing over greens; toss well to combine and fully coat.
Remove salmon from liquid and place on top of collard greens; sprinkle with almonds.
Season with additional salt and pepper to taste and serve.