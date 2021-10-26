Mushroom Porkchops.jpg

Smothered Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

 (Culinary.net)

Hungry bellies don’t care if you’re short on time, so curating a collection of go-to recipes that are snap to whip up – just like the ones we’re sharing with you here – are the secret to mouthwatering meals you can make whenever the clock is ticking. From savory pork chops to creamy mac and cheese to a yummy twist on tiramisu, this one-hour menu is one you’ll come back to again and again.

SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS IN MUSHROOM SAUCE

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

·      1 teaspoon mild chili powder

·      1 teaspoon garlic powder

·      1/4 teaspoon salt

·      1/4 teaspoon pepper

·      4 pork chops

·      2 tablespoons olive oil

·      2 tablespoons butter

·      2 1/2 cups brown mushrooms, sliced

·      5 garlic cloves, smashed

·      1 tablespoon parsley

·      1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

·      1/2 cup chicken broth

·      1 1/2 cups heavy cream

·      Fresh parsley, for garnish

PREPARATION

·      In small bowl, whisk chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper until combined.

·      Pat pork chops dry; season generously with spice mix and set aside.

·      In large skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil and butter; add pork chops and sear 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.

·      To make mushroom sauce, add mushrooms to skillet and stir-fry until golden brown; add garlic, parsley and Italian seasoning and stir-fry an additional 2 minutes; add broth and heavy cream, stirring to combine, then simmer 5 minutes, until slightly thickened.

·      Return pork chops to skillet; simmer 2-3 minutes until meat is cooked through; garnish with fresh parsley and serve.

Mac & Cheese.jpg

One Pan Mac and Cheese

ONE PAN MAC AND CHEESE

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

·      1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed

·      3 eggs, slightly beaten

·      2 cups cottage cheese

·      3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

·      3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

·      2 tablespoons butter, melted

·      2 teaspoons dried minced onion

·      1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

·      1/4 teaspoon salt

·      1/4 teaspoon pepper

PREPARATION

·      Preheat oven to 350º F.

·      Place spinach in colander; use back of large spoon or rubber spatula to press out moisture.

·      In large bowl, combine spinach and remaining ingredients, then spoon into greased 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.

·      Bake uncovered 45-50 minutes, or until set near center (160º F); let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More.

Coffee Dessert.jpg

Easy Tiramisu Dip

EASY TIRAMISU DIP

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

·      1 cup heavy whipping cream

·      1 tablespoon espresso powder

·      4 ounces cream cheese, softened

·      8 ounces Mascarpone cheese

·      1/2 cup powdered sugar

·      1 teaspoon vanilla extract

·      2 teaspoons cocoa powder

·      Wafers, ladyfingers or fruit for dipping

PREPARATION

·      In medium bowl, whisk heavy whipping cream and espresso powder until blended.

·      In large bowl, use hand mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth; add Mascarpone cheese and beat until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating after each addition. Add vanilla extract; beat mixture. Add espresso mixture; beat until soft peaks form.

·      Keep refrigerated until ready to serve, then spoon into serving bowl and sprinkle with cocoa powder; serve with wafers, ladyfingers or fruit.

