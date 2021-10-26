Hungry bellies don’t care if you’re short on time, so curating a collection of go-to recipes that are snap to whip up – just like the ones we’re sharing with you here – are the secret to mouthwatering meals you can make whenever the clock is ticking. From savory pork chops to creamy mac and cheese to a yummy twist on tiramisu, this one-hour menu is one you’ll come back to again and again.
SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS IN MUSHROOM SAUCE
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1 teaspoon mild chili powder
· 1 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon pepper
· 4 pork chops
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· 2 tablespoons butter
· 2 1/2 cups brown mushrooms, sliced
· 5 garlic cloves, smashed
· 1 tablespoon parsley
· 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
· 1/2 cup chicken broth
· 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
· Fresh parsley, for garnish
PREPARATION
· In small bowl, whisk chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper until combined.
· Pat pork chops dry; season generously with spice mix and set aside.
· In large skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil and butter; add pork chops and sear 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.
· To make mushroom sauce, add mushrooms to skillet and stir-fry until golden brown; add garlic, parsley and Italian seasoning and stir-fry an additional 2 minutes; add broth and heavy cream, stirring to combine, then simmer 5 minutes, until slightly thickened.
· Return pork chops to skillet; simmer 2-3 minutes until meat is cooked through; garnish with fresh parsley and serve.
ONE PAN MAC AND CHEESE
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed
· 3 eggs, slightly beaten
· 2 cups cottage cheese
· 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
· 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
· 2 tablespoons butter, melted
· 2 teaspoons dried minced onion
· 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon pepper
PREPARATION
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· Place spinach in colander; use back of large spoon or rubber spatula to press out moisture.
· In large bowl, combine spinach and remaining ingredients, then spoon into greased 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.
· Bake uncovered 45-50 minutes, or until set near center (160º F); let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More.
EASY TIRAMISU DIP
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1 cup heavy whipping cream
· 1 tablespoon espresso powder
· 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
· 8 ounces Mascarpone cheese
· 1/2 cup powdered sugar
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
· Wafers, ladyfingers or fruit for dipping
PREPARATION
· In medium bowl, whisk heavy whipping cream and espresso powder until blended.
· In large bowl, use hand mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth; add Mascarpone cheese and beat until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating after each addition. Add vanilla extract; beat mixture. Add espresso mixture; beat until soft peaks form.
· Keep refrigerated until ready to serve, then spoon into serving bowl and sprinkle with cocoa powder; serve with wafers, ladyfingers or fruit.