Kwame Onwuachi was just 5 when his mother put him to work in the kitchen. Fast-forward to today and he’s secured such accolades as the prestigious James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nod, a Best New Chefs award from Food & Wine magazine and the distinction of being a “Top Chef” contestant turned judge.
Onwuachi says it’s the lessons he’s learned along the way have kept him going, not necessarily the successes. Case in point: Shaw Bijou, his first restaurant, was opened in 2016 in a converted townhouse in Washington, D.C., where he served a 13-course tasting menu. It shut down in less than three months due to lack of business.
"It was my first restaurant and I wanted to create something great,” said Onwuachi, who, while disappointed by the early shutdown, nonetheless appreciates the experience. “It’s a part of my story and made me who I am, and I am so proud of what I did. I created something that hadn’t been done before.”
Onwuachi now serves as Food & Wine’s newly appointed executive producer, which means he’ll collaborate with the magazine’s editorial team to develop content for the brand across print, digital and video channels, as well as play an integral role in signature initiatives and events.
Most recently, he partnered with American Express to curate “Savor & Soul,” a brunch at 1 Hotel South Beach. Onwuachi’s menu included classic brunch dishes like chicken and waffles with chili honey, lobster and salmon rolls, and black truffle quiche.
Tastemakers and celebrities, including actor and producer Issa Rae and singer-songwriter Lizzo, stopped by for some bites. Besides the classic brunch dishes on offer, Onwuachi created jerk broccoli tacos especially for Lizzo, a vegan. But vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike were delighted by the tasty tacos.
The two are just the latest celebrities to interact with Onwuachi – he’s had the opportunity to cook for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Ciara, Dave Chapelle and Oprah, to name a few.
“Growing up in the kitchen, I realized I found my passion, which turned into a career, and into something I love,” he said.
In 2019, Onwuachi decided he wanted to openly share his journey and published a memoir that details his culinary coming of age and touches on adversity, fame and, of course, food. “Notes From a Young Black Chef” allowed him to let readers into his early life in the projects of New York City’s the Bronx, and tells the story of how he used his situation as fuel for becoming successful.
“‘Notes From a Young Black Chef,’ you could really replace that with any profession. We go through many adversities,” said Onwuachi, “so it’s really just that story, and a story of resilience.”
His philosophy is that if a dish tells a story, it has a soul, which is exemplified in his new upcoming book “My America,” which is set to release in May 2022. It will be his first cookbook and provide his take on the food he grew up with: Afro-American Caribbean food, southern cuisine and a diverse background of dishes that encompasses what he believes American cuisine is all about.
Onwuachi emphasizes that his journey has been his reward.
"The accolades are something that draw attention to myself, but the journey is who I am,” he said. “I think it gives inspiration to the next generation to do better than what I could have possibly achieved.”
VEGAN JERK BROCCOLI TACOS WITH GINGER CABBAGE SLAW & JERK BBQ AIOLI
INGREDIENTS
For tortillas:
· 1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
· 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
· 3/4 cup hot water (about 120º F)
· 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola
For broccoli:
· 2 tablespoons vegan jerk paste, such as Walkerswood Hot & Spicy
· 2 teaspoons minced ginger
· 2 teaspoons minced garlic
· 1 tablespoon neutral oil such as grapeseed or canola, plus more as needed
· 2 cups broccoli florets
For slaw:
· 1 cup finely shredded green cabbage
· 3 1/2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
· 2 tablespoons water
· 2 teaspoons minced ginger
· 2 teaspoons minced garlic
· 2 teaspoons white sugar
· 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
· 1/2 teaspoon berbere (Ethiopian spice mix)
For aioli:
· Neutral oil such as grapeseed or canola, as needed
· 1 tablespoon minced ginger
· 1 tablespoon minced garlic
· 1 medium yellow onion, diced
· 4 teaspoons brown sugar
· 7 tablespoons ketchup
· 1 tablespoon vegan jerk paste
· 5 tablespoons vegan mayo
· Kosher salt to taste
For plating:
· Scallions, thinly sliced on the bias
· Lime, cut into 8 wedges
PREPARATION
· To make tortillas, prepare stand mixer with dough hook. Add flour and salt to mixer bowl, stir to combine, then add water and oil; mix on low speed until dough forms smooth ball, about 6-8 minutes.
· Cover dough and let rest 20 minutes at room temperature; divide in 10 pieces, roll into balls, cover and rest an additional 20 minutes.
· Line sheet pan with parchment paper and cut a second piece to cover rolled tortillas; lightly dust clean surface with flour and roll out tortillas to less than 1/16″ thick; dust with additional flour as needed to keep tortillas from sticking. Place rolled tortillas between parchment sheets and set aside.
· Heat seasoned cast-iron pan over medium-high heat; place tortilla in dry pan and flip once air bubbles form, about 45-75 seconds, then cook another minute or so.
· Place cooked tortilla on clean towel or in enclosed container; repeat with remaining tortillas and set aside until ready to prepare tacos.
· For broccoli, combine all ingredients in bowl and reserve until ready to cook.
· For slaw, in nonreactive bowl, add all ingredients and combine well; cover, let sit at room temperature 1-2 hours, then reserve in refrigerator. (Taste and adjust seasoning with salt before serving.)
· For aioli, in medium sauce pot heat a small amount of oil over medium heat and add ginger and garlic; cook until fragrant, about 6 minutes; add onion and cook until tender, about 10 minutes.
· Add sugar, ketchup and jerk paste, bring to a simmer and cook 30 minutes; blend in food processor or mixer until perfectly smooth.
· Let aioli mixture cool completely, add mayo, then taste and adjust seasoning with salt to your liking.
· Grease and heat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke; place broccoli on grill or in pan and cook until charred and tender, about 8 minutes, turning frequently.
· To build tacos, place tortilla on plate, add 2-3 pieces broccoli, top with 1 tablespoon slaw and drizzle with 1-2 teaspoons aioli; garnish with sliced scallion and serve with lime wedge.