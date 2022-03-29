Spring is here, and with the warmer weather comes delicious, delectable foods. From wholesome vegetables and fresh fruits to dishes that reflect local harvests, a change of season offers something to look forward to for nearly every foodie.
A spring dish sure to impress is a Cheesy Asparagus Tart in a flaky puff pastry that’s baked to golden brown perfection. It’s a perfect appetizer before Sunday brunch or to take with you for a picnic meal.
Find more spring recipes and dining ideas at Culinary.net.
CHEESY ASPARAGUS TART
Servings: 8-10
INGREDIENTS
· 5 cups water
· 1 pound asparagus
· Ice water
· 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
· 1/4 teaspoon salt plus additional to taste, divided
· 1/4 teaspoon pepper plus additional to taste, divided
· Flour for dusting
· 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
· 1 cup grated fontina cheese
· 1 cup grated Gruyère cheese
· 1 tablespoon shallot, minced
· 2 egg yolks
· 3 tablespoons milk
· 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
· 1 lemon, zest only
PREPARATION
· Heat oven to 400º F.
· In large skillet, add water and asparagus and cook 5-8 minutes, until asparagus is bright green.
· Drain asparagus, soak in ice water 1-3 minutes, then drain again.
· In large bowl, mix drained asparagus, vegetable oil, salt and pepper until combined.
· Flour surface area; using rolling pin, roll out pastry to 10″ x 16″ rectangle. Transfer pastry to parchment-lined baking sheet; prick with fork and bake about 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool slightly on baking sheet.
· In large bowl, mix fontina cheese, Gruyère cheese, shallot, egg yolks, milk, nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste until combined; spread cheese mixture evenly over pastry, leaving 1 inch around edges. Lay asparagus over cheese mixture.
· Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted.
· Sprinkle lemon zest over tart and serve.