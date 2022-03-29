tart

Cheesy Asparagus Tart

 (Culinary.net)

Spring is here, and with the warmer weather comes delicious, delectable foods. From wholesome vegetables and fresh fruits to dishes that reflect local harvests, a change of season offers something to look forward to for nearly every foodie.

A spring dish sure to impress is a Cheesy Asparagus Tart in a flaky puff pastry that’s baked to golden brown perfection. It’s a perfect appetizer before Sunday brunch or to take with you for a picnic meal.

CHEESY ASPARAGUS TART

Servings: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

·     5 cups water

·     1 pound asparagus

·     Ice water

·     2 teaspoons vegetable oil

·     1/4 teaspoon salt plus additional to taste, divided

·     1/4 teaspoon pepper plus additional to taste, divided

·     Flour for dusting

·     1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

·     1 cup grated fontina cheese

·     1 cup grated Gruyère cheese

·     1 tablespoon shallot, minced

·     2 egg yolks

·     3 tablespoons milk

·     1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

·     1 lemon, zest only

PREPARATION

·     Heat oven to 400º F.

·     In large skillet, add water and asparagus and cook 5-8 minutes, until asparagus is bright green.

·     Drain asparagus, soak in ice water 1-3 minutes, then drain again.

·     In large bowl, mix drained asparagus, vegetable oil, salt and pepper until combined.

·     Flour surface area; using rolling pin, roll out pastry to 10″ x 16″ rectangle. Transfer pastry to parchment-lined baking sheet; prick with fork and bake about 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool slightly on baking sheet.

·     In large bowl, mix fontina cheese, Gruyère cheese, shallot, egg yolks, milk, nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste until combined; spread cheese mixture evenly over pastry, leaving 1 inch around edges. Lay asparagus over cheese mixture.

·     Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted.

·     Sprinkle lemon zest over tart and serve.

