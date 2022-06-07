Salsa
Mix up your usual dinnertime fare with these drool-worthy dishes.

CITRUS, MANGO & PINEAPPLE SALSA

Recipe adapted from Becomingness.com.

 

In the mood for something sweet with a hint of spice? This fresh and juicy salsa features the fruity flavors of pineapple, mango, lemon and lime, plus a surprising bite of jalapeño. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and zesty.

 

INGREDIENTS

·     1 1/4 cups fresh pineapple, diced

·     1 1/4 cups fresh mango, diced

·     2 tomatoes

·     1/2 red onion, diced

·     1 jalapeño, finely chopped

·     1 tablespoon coriander

·     2 tablespoons lime juice

·     1 tablespoon lemon juice

·     Sea salt to taste

·     Fresh cracked pepper to taste

·     Tortilla chips

PREPARATION

·     In large bowl, combine pineapple, mango, tomato, onion, jalapeño, coriander, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. With rubber spatula, mix ingredients together.

·     Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired; serve with tortilla chips.

tostada

GRILLED SEAFOOD TOSTADAS

Servings: 4

Succulent grilled shrimp and refried beans meet pico de gallo and guacamole for a culinary!

INGREDIENTS

·     12 ounces Omaha Steaks wild Argentinian red shrimp, thawed

·     2 tablespoons olive oil

·     1 teaspoon chili powder

·     1/2 teaspoon cumin

·     1 teaspoon salt

·     4 tostada flats

·     1 cup canned refried pinto beans or refried black beans

·     1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

·     1 cup prepared guacamole

·     1 cup prepared pico de gallo

·     2 tablespoons shredded cotija cheese

·     4 cilantro sprigs

·     4 lime wedges

PREPARATION

·     In small bowl combine shrimp, olive oil, chili powder, cumin and salt; place in refrigerator to marinate at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours.

·     Preheat grill to medium high; cook shrimp 2-3 minutes per side, until lightly charred and opaque.

·     Heat refried beans, divide into four equal parts and spread on tostada flats; top each with equal parts shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole, then top with 3-4 grilled shrimp each.

·     Sprinkle with grated Cotija cheese, garnish with a cilantro sprig and lime wedge and serve.

po boy

FRIED LOBSTER PO BOY CHEESEBURGERS

Servings: 2

Juicy chunks of fried lobster elevate a grill-season classic.

INGREDIENTS

For remoulade:

·      1/2 cup mayonnaise

·      1 1/2 tablespoons minced pimento

·      1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

·      1 tablespoon minced bread and butter pickles

·      1 pepperoncini

·      1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

·      1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

·      1/4 teaspoon black pepper

·      1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

·      3 dashes hot sauce

·      Kosher salt

For lobster tails:

·      2 Omaha Steaks cold water lobster tails

·      1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

·      1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

·      Vegetable oil

·      1/4 cup potato chips

·      1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

·      1 tablespoon Italian parsley

·      1/2 cup all-purpose flour

·      1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

·      1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

·      1 large egg

·      1 tablespoon water

·      2 dashes Tabasco sauce

For cheeseburgers:

·      1 pound Omaha Steaks premium ground beef

·      2 yellow cheddar cheese slices

·      Salt to taste

·      Pepper to taste

·      2 tablespoons butter

·      3 romaine lettuce leaves, shredded

PREPARATION

·      To make remoulade, in small bowl mix all ingredients until well incorporated, season to taste with salt; refrigerate.

·      To make lobster tails, preheat covered grill to 400° F and add oil to 10″ handle-less cast-iron pan about 1/2″ deep.

·      In food processor, pulse potato chips, panko breadcrumbs and parsley until fully incorporated and finely blended; set aside.

·      In medium bowl whisk together flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika until well incorporated; set aside.

·      In medium bowl whisk egg, water and tabasco sauce; set aside.

·      Cut lobster tails in half and remove meat; season with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

·      Toss lobster meat in flour mixture, then egg mixture, and then toss thoroughly with potato chip-breadcrumb mixture.

·      Place pan on grill, wait until oil is shimmering and hot, then fry lobster tails 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through; close grill lid after each time you flip lobster tails. Set aside.

·      To make burgers, increase grill heat to 450° F; divide ground beef in half and form into two 1/2-pound patties, about 1/2″ thick.

·      Use thumb to make dimple halfway down each patty; this will help burger shrink less.

·      Heavily season both sides of each patty with salt and pepper, then place on grill and cook 4-5 minutes on each side for medium doneness.

·      Top each patty with slice of cheddar cheese, close grill lid and cook until cheese is melted, about 30 seconds.

·      Butter insides of buns, place on grill and cook about 20-30 seconds, until well toasted.

·      To serve, spread desired amount of remoulade on inside top and bottom buns; place cheeseburger on each bottom bun, top with fried lobster tail halves, then sprinkle shredded romaine lettuce on top before placing top bun.

