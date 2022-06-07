Mix up your usual dinnertime fare with these drool-worthy dishes.
CITRUS, MANGO & PINEAPPLE SALSA
Recipe adapted from Becomingness.com.
In the mood for something sweet with a hint of spice? This fresh and juicy salsa features the fruity flavors of pineapple, mango, lemon and lime, plus a surprising bite of jalapeño. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and zesty.
INGREDIENTS
· 1 1/4 cups fresh pineapple, diced
· 1 1/4 cups fresh mango, diced
· 2 tomatoes
· 1/2 red onion, diced
· 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
· 1 tablespoon coriander
· 2 tablespoons lime juice
· 1 tablespoon lemon juice
· Sea salt to taste
· Fresh cracked pepper to taste
· Tortilla chips
PREPARATION
· In large bowl, combine pineapple, mango, tomato, onion, jalapeño, coriander, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. With rubber spatula, mix ingredients together.
· Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired; serve with tortilla chips.
GRILLED SEAFOOD TOSTADAS
Servings: 4
Succulent grilled shrimp and refried beans meet pico de gallo and guacamole for a culinary!
INGREDIENTS
· 12 ounces Omaha Steaks wild Argentinian red shrimp, thawed
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· 1 teaspoon chili powder
· 1/2 teaspoon cumin
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 4 tostada flats
· 1 cup canned refried pinto beans or refried black beans
· 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce
· 1 cup prepared guacamole
· 1 cup prepared pico de gallo
· 2 tablespoons shredded cotija cheese
· 4 cilantro sprigs
· 4 lime wedges
PREPARATION
· In small bowl combine shrimp, olive oil, chili powder, cumin and salt; place in refrigerator to marinate at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours.
· Preheat grill to medium high; cook shrimp 2-3 minutes per side, until lightly charred and opaque.
· Heat refried beans, divide into four equal parts and spread on tostada flats; top each with equal parts shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole, then top with 3-4 grilled shrimp each.
· Sprinkle with grated Cotija cheese, garnish with a cilantro sprig and lime wedge and serve.
FRIED LOBSTER PO BOY CHEESEBURGERS
Servings: 2
Juicy chunks of fried lobster elevate a grill-season classic.
INGREDIENTS
For remoulade:
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 1 1/2 tablespoons minced pimento
· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
· 1 tablespoon minced bread and butter pickles
· 1 pepperoncini
· 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
· 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
· 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
· 3 dashes hot sauce
· Kosher salt
For lobster tails:
· 2 Omaha Steaks cold water lobster tails
· 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
· Vegetable oil
· 1/4 cup potato chips
· 1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs
· 1 tablespoon Italian parsley
· 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
· 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
· 1 large egg
· 1 tablespoon water
· 2 dashes Tabasco sauce
For cheeseburgers:
· 1 pound Omaha Steaks premium ground beef
· 2 yellow cheddar cheese slices
· Salt to taste
· Pepper to taste
· 2 tablespoons butter
· 3 romaine lettuce leaves, shredded
PREPARATION
· To make remoulade, in small bowl mix all ingredients until well incorporated, season to taste with salt; refrigerate.
· To make lobster tails, preheat covered grill to 400° F and add oil to 10″ handle-less cast-iron pan about 1/2″ deep.
· In food processor, pulse potato chips, panko breadcrumbs and parsley until fully incorporated and finely blended; set aside.
· In medium bowl whisk together flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika until well incorporated; set aside.
· In medium bowl whisk egg, water and tabasco sauce; set aside.
· Cut lobster tails in half and remove meat; season with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
· Toss lobster meat in flour mixture, then egg mixture, and then toss thoroughly with potato chip-breadcrumb mixture.
· Place pan on grill, wait until oil is shimmering and hot, then fry lobster tails 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through; close grill lid after each time you flip lobster tails. Set aside.
· To make burgers, increase grill heat to 450° F; divide ground beef in half and form into two 1/2-pound patties, about 1/2″ thick.
· Use thumb to make dimple halfway down each patty; this will help burger shrink less.
· Heavily season both sides of each patty with salt and pepper, then place on grill and cook 4-5 minutes on each side for medium doneness.
· Top each patty with slice of cheddar cheese, close grill lid and cook until cheese is melted, about 30 seconds.
· Butter insides of buns, place on grill and cook about 20-30 seconds, until well toasted.
· To serve, spread desired amount of remoulade on inside top and bottom buns; place cheeseburger on each bottom bun, top with fried lobster tail halves, then sprinkle shredded romaine lettuce on top before placing top bun.