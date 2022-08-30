These days, grocery shopping may seem more like a burden than an opportunity to gather supplies for your family’s favorite meals. With the prices of everyday ingredients fluctuating almost daily, it’s more important than ever to make your dollars do more at the store.
Using versatile ingredients is one way to make the checkout experience a little less impactful on your household’s finances. Consider the benefits of low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free and cholesterol-free mushrooms, a delicious, nutrient-rich option that enhances flavor while extending portions in an affordable way.
ROASTED CHICKEN THIGHS WITH MUSHROOM ORZO RISOTTO
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
Chicken:
· 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
· Salt and pepper to taste
· 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
· 16 ounces crimini mushrooms, quartered
· 3 zucchini, sliced in half moons
· 3 large carrots, thinly sliced
· 4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped
· 4 cloves garlic, minced
Orzo:
· 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
· 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
· 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
· 1 small yellow onion, diced
· 2 garlic cloves, minced
· 16 ounces crimini mushrooms, finely chopped
· 1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
· 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
· 1/3 cup white wine
· 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
PREPARATION
· Preheat the oven to 450º F; pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper.
· Melt butter over medium-high heat in large skillet; sear chicken until brown on both sides, 4-5 minutes on each side.
· To prepare vegetables, toss quartered mushrooms, zucchini and carrot in large bowl with garlic and rosemary.
· Spread veggies out onto large baking sheet; nestle chicken into vegetables and drizzle with butter and juices from skillet.
· Bake 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
· While chicken is baking, warm broth in small pot over medium-low heat.
· Add butter and olive oil to skillet over medium heat; add onion, garlic and mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3-4 minutes.
· Add orzo and black pepper; stir and cook orzo 2 minutes, then add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute.
· Add broth to orzo, 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed; repeat with remaining broth, waiting until the last batch is absorbed before adding the next. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan.
· Serve in individual bowls with chicken and vegetables atop risotto.
BLENDED PASTA SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
· 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
· 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
· 3 garlic cloves, minced
· 1 pound mushrooms (white button, crimini or portabella), finely chopped
· 1 pound 80% lean ground beef
· 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
· 1 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
· Cooked pasta
· Salt and pepper to taste
· Grated Parmesan cheese
PREPARATION
· In large pot over medium heat, add oil and cook onions, stirring occasionally, until just soft, about 3 minutes; add garlic and cook 1 minute.
· Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft and reduced in size.
· Add ground beef, Italian seasoning and salt, then cook until browned throughout, about 6 minutes, stirring and breaking up lumps; skim off fat, leaving about 2 tablespoons.
· Stir in marinara sauce and reduce heat to low; cook 10 minutes.
· Serve over cooked pasta, season with salt and pepper to taste, and top with grated Parmesan.
CREAMY SPINACH, MUSHROOM & LASAGNA SOUP
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
· 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 1 medium onion, small diced
· 8 ounces mushrooms (white button, crimini or portabella), sliced
· 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
· 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
· 2 tablespoons tomato paste
· 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
· 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
· 1 tablespoon dried basil
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1 teaspoon oregano
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
· 1 bay leaf
· 3 cups vegetable broth
· 6 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
· 1/2 cup heavy cream
· 5 ounces fresh baby spinach
· 1 cup whole-milk ricotta
· 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
PREPARATION
· Heat large pot over medium heat; add olive oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms, then cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and mushrooms soften, 4-5 minutes.
· Add marinara, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, basil, salt, oregano, pepper, bay leaf and broth; bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer.
· Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 15 minutes.
· Remove from heat and remove bay leaf; stir in heavy cream and spinach until wilted, 2-3 minutes.
· Divide between bowls and top each with dollop of ricotta and sprinkle of mozzarella.