Sunshine Smoothie

Record-breaking temps are casting a sticky pall over the summer, but you can take the edge off with a trio of yummy indulgences that are all a snap to whip up.

SUNSHINE SMOOTHIE

Servings: 2-4

Cool and refreshing, this perfect hot-weather pick-me-up may just become your family’s newest go-to fave.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups orange juice
  • 2 cups grapefruit juice
  • 2 bananas, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 1 cup vanilla yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

PREPARATION

  • In blender combine orange juice, grapefruit juice, banana, yogurt and vanilla extract until smooth; serve immediately.
  • If smoothie is too tart, reduce grapefruit juice to 1 cup.

 COCONUT KEY LIME CREAM PIE

Servings: 6-8

Sweet but not too sweet, every bite of this luscious chilled dessert will chase away the dog days of summer.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 11-ounce package vanilla wafers
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/2 cup Key lime juice, divided
  • 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup toasted shredded coconut plus additional for garnish
  • Lime zest for garnish
  • Maraschino cherries for garnish

PREPARATION

  • In blender, pulse vanilla wafers into crumbs, then add melted butter and pulse until combined. Press crumbs into bottom and up sides of greased 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate and refrigerate 30 minutes.
  • In large bowl, beat whipping cream until it thickens, then add confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice; beat until stiff peaks form. Remove 1 cup of mixture and set aside.
  • In separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, then add sweetened condensed milk and coconut extract; beat until blended. Add remaining lime juice and shredded coconut; stir until combined. Add reserved whipped cream. Stir until combined, pour into crust and refrigerate at least 4 hours.
  • Before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.

CHEESECAKE ICE CREAM WITH FRUIT SWIRLS

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley for Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12

Homemade ice cream is a special treat – and this completely customizable recipe allows you to tweak the final product to reflect everyone’s tastes.

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup half-and-half
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
  • Dash salt
  • 1/3 cup blueberry, raspberry, cherry, strawberry, peach or apricot fruit spread

PREPARATION

  • In large bowl of electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, then add sour cream, half-and-half, vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and salt; beat on low speed until combined, then on medium speed until smooth. Cover and refrigerate 2-24 hours, or until very cold.
  • Pour cream cheese mixture into 1 1/2-quart ice cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions.
  • In small bowl, stir together fruit spread and remaining lemon juice.
  • Spoon about one-third of ice cream into 2-quart food storage container, then spoon about half of fruit spread mixture in dollops over ice cream; repeat layers. Top with remaining ice cream, then cover and freeze 4-24 hours.
  • To serve, scoop ice cream into dessert dishes.

