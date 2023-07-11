Record-breaking temps are casting a sticky pall over the summer, but you can take the edge off with a trio of yummy indulgences that are all a snap to whip up.
SUNSHINE SMOOTHIE
Servings: 2-4
Cool and refreshing, this perfect hot-weather pick-me-up may just become your family’s newest go-to fave.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups orange juice
- 2 cups grapefruit juice
- 2 bananas, peeled and cut into chunks
- 1 cup vanilla yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
PREPARATION
- In blender combine orange juice, grapefruit juice, banana, yogurt and vanilla extract until smooth; serve immediately.
- If smoothie is too tart, reduce grapefruit juice to 1 cup.
COCONUT KEY LIME CREAM PIE
Servings: 6-8
Sweet but not too sweet, every bite of this luscious chilled dessert will chase away the dog days of summer.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 11-ounce package vanilla wafers
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 cup Key lime juice, divided
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1/4 cup toasted shredded coconut plus additional for garnish
- Lime zest for garnish
- Maraschino cherries for garnish
PREPARATION
- In blender, pulse vanilla wafers into crumbs, then add melted butter and pulse until combined. Press crumbs into bottom and up sides of greased 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate and refrigerate 30 minutes.
- In large bowl, beat whipping cream until it thickens, then add confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice; beat until stiff peaks form. Remove 1 cup of mixture and set aside.
- In separate large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, then add sweetened condensed milk and coconut extract; beat until blended. Add remaining lime juice and shredded coconut; stir until combined. Add reserved whipped cream. Stir until combined, pour into crust and refrigerate at least 4 hours.
- Before serving, garnish with toasted coconut, lime zest and maraschino cherries.
CHEESECAKE ICE CREAM WITH FRUIT SWIRLS
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley for Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 12
Homemade ice cream is a special treat – and this completely customizable recipe allows you to tweak the final product to reflect everyone’s tastes.
INGREDIENTS
- 12 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup half-and-half
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 1/4 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
- Dash salt
- 1/3 cup blueberry, raspberry, cherry, strawberry, peach or apricot fruit spread
PREPARATION
- In large bowl of electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, then add sour cream, half-and-half, vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and salt; beat on low speed until combined, then on medium speed until smooth. Cover and refrigerate 2-24 hours, or until very cold.
- Pour cream cheese mixture into 1 1/2-quart ice cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions.
- In small bowl, stir together fruit spread and remaining lemon juice.
- Spoon about one-third of ice cream into 2-quart food storage container, then spoon about half of fruit spread mixture in dollops over ice cream; repeat layers. Top with remaining ice cream, then cover and freeze 4-24 hours.
- To serve, scoop ice cream into dessert dishes.