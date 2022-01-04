Happy New Year! With the holidays now behind us, it’s back to business as usual. But just because we’re all going back to work doesn’t mean there’s nothing to look forward to. There’s still “Sunday Funday” – aka brunch – to keep us sane. If you’re already counting down the minutes to the weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Haven’t come up with a New Year’s resolution yet? Good: You’ll want to visit B Bistro + Bakery (600 Brickell Ave., 305.330.6310) before you do. The Brickell hot spot is known for its decadent croissants and other pastries that will instantly turn you into regulars with one bite. In addition to these tasty treats, the restaurant features more substantial fare like smoked salmon scrambles, pastelito pancakes and crab Benedicts. Those of us trying to behave also have plenty of options in granola bowls, carrot ginger soup and avocado toast. Expect a lot of sake and wine-based cocktails, too.
It's no secret that we’re fans of Rosie’s (1951 NW 7th Ave., Unit 190) in Overtown, and the brunch spot recently moved to new digs in Allapattah – just a few minutes north of their old location. A larger indoor space means a larger kitchen and a larger menu. At this new spot, guests will find all their favorites, like the ever-delicious chicken and waffles, fish and grits, and soft scramble toast. But these breakfast-y bites are now joined by more lunch-appropriate items like kale salad or smothered chicken and fettuccine. You can also now expect a robust wine selection to go along with your meal – cheers!
For a brunch experience like no other, consider a trip to MILA (1636 Meridian Ave., 786.706.0744) on Miami Beach. The upscale “MediterrAsian” eatery is a sight to behold; you won’t find a prettier rooftop venue. There’s a ton of substance behind the style, too, as MILA offers patrons an indulgent two-hour prix fixe brunch affair.
Pick your unlimited champagne and rosé package and go to town on dishes like spicy Hamachi rolls, robata lamb kofte, short rib, branzino tataki, shrimp cocktail and more. It’s not cheap – packages start at $95 a head – but it’s such a good value, especially for larger groups.
Further north in Aventura, Reunion Ktchn Bar (18167 Biscayne Blvd., 305.931.7401) has cooked up a diverse brunch menu that has a little bit of everything. In the mood for pasta? The pear fiocchi with brown butter and sage is a must. Craving something sweet? The old-fashioned almond pancakes will definitely hit the (sweet) spot. Looking for more veggies? Reunion Ktchn Bar makes some great eggplant parm and roasted cauliflower. Unlimited bubbles and mimosas are also available. Fun fact: This is one of the few spots around these parts that offers brunch on both Saturday and Sunday, so you can get the party started a little sooner.
Openings
2022 is already looking up with the recent opening of Jattö (223 NW 23rd St., 305.982.8960), a new Wynwood spot that has taken over the former Alter space. The Peruvian-inspired eatery from chef Henry Hané (B Bistro + Bakery; Osaka Nikkei) is home to elevated yet approachable cuisine like fufu croquetas, ikura arepas, stone crab causa, coconut miso grouper and huancaina chicken. All of these dishes are complemented by a whimsical cocktail list with flash-carbonated mojitos and watermelon mezcal-ritas.
In the Design District, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink (130 NE 40th St., 305.573.5550) made its triumphant return just in time for Art Basel. The restaurant had shuttered temporarily for four months to remodel. When guests visit again, they’ll find an expanded patio, bigger dining room and new dishes like raw butternut squash salad, whole roasted tuna collar and lamb massaman curry. Crowd favorites like the pan-roasted poulet rouge and stracciatella haven’t gone anywhere, and the restaurant’s famed happy hour has also made a comeback.
And just a few minutes north, Borsalino (9801 NE 2nd Ave., 786.907.4924) has opened a new location in Miami Shores. The European café has brought its beloved chicken pesto BLT, truffle burrata, short rib flatbread and other specialties to the neighborhood. Even if you’re just popping in for a coffee, you’ll be tempted to stay due to its extensive menu of sweet and savory delights. Pro tip: The Nutella baklava is divine.
Geoffrey Anderson Jr. and Dianne Rubin-Anderson are co-founders of Miami Food Pug, an award-winning South Florida food blog that fuses the couple’s love of dogs and food.