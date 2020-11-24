At this time of year, my mind wanders to memories of red and gold leaves, crisp air, hot apple cider and pumpkin pie. It’s a far cry from our South Florida surroundings.

The pandemic is compounding my melancholy, with Dr. Fauci warning people against large Thanksgiving family gatherings. I’ve not seen my eldest daughter since Christmas 2019, thanks to COVID-19, and we don’t know yet what we’re going to do about the holidays. Many of my contemporaries will be separated from parents in assisted living facilities for the first time this Thanksgiving. It’s not a happy time, but I remind myself to be thankful for the life and health of my family every day.

So, how do I intend to lift my spirits? As superficial as it sounds, I’m going to keep up the tradition of dressing my Thanksgiving table. I’ve always done it, whether I’m planning an intimate holiday meal for two or a large formal dinner for 10. It’s something I learned from my mother, and I hope the custom is passed on to my daughters.

Over the years, I’ve purchased different tablecloths, runners and cloth napkins, retiring some while adding other items, like handmade napkin rings and one-off serving accessories that mix and match. I even broke down and bought autumn-themed dishes (something else to store in my china closet) at Pier 1 a couple of years ago.

I’m also big on candles. Last year I wanted to add a tall orange candle to my Thanksgiving décor. You would think this would be easy to find. It’s not. Candles are not sold in as many places as they used to be. After striking out at Pier 1 and Yankee Candle, I finally strolled by Williams-Sonoma, anticipating defeat. After admiring their stunning table display through a window, I plowed through to the back of the store where my eyes latched onto a large, unscented, rust-colored pillar candle. Eureka! It was $25 well spent and I’ve just pulled it out of the closet.

My girls are adults now, but getting crafty with your kids is great bonding time that creates beautiful memories. Bring children in on Thanksgiving planning by making decorations and flower arrangements together. They can also help cook the meal, set the table and clean up to make room for dessert (yet another set of dishes).

If too many empty chairs at your Thanksgiving table this year is too much to bear, take your table décor outside to your garden or by the pool. We are blessed with warm weather so take advantage of it. Barbecue instead of putting a big bird and stuffing in the oven. Grilled corn and sweet potatoes are oh so yummy. Don’t feel like dragging all the breakables outside? Buy holiday-themed paper products instead. No fuss, no muss.

Add the rich colors of the season to your table this year and don’t let ’rona take you down.