Tweak your usual Fourth of July fare with a trio of fresh and flavorful options that deliver a taste explosion.
SUMMER SHRIMP AND SQUASH KEBABS
Servings: 4 (2 skewers per serving)
Fire up the grill for a mouthwatering, marinated concoction of shrimp, tomatoes, corn, red onion, squash and zucchini, with each delicious bite threaded onto skewers before hitting the grates.
INGREDIENTS
· 8 wooden skewers (12 inches each)
· 1 cup Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, plus additional for serving
· 16 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
· 16 cherry tomatoes
· 2 ears fresh corn, each cut into 1″ pieces
· 1 large red onion, cut into 1″ wedges
· 2 yellow squash, sliced 1/2″ thick
· 2 zucchini, sliced 1/2″ thick
PREPARATION
· Soak skewers in water at least 30 minutes before use.
· In large bowl, combine vinaigrette, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, yellow squash and zucchini; marinate 30-60 minutes.
· Preheat grill to medium heat; skewer cherry tomato, shrimp, corn, zucchini, red onion and yellow squash on wooden skewers.
· Grill kebabs about 8 minutes, turning frequently until shrimp and veggies are cooked; serve with additional vinaigrette.
MEDITERRANEAN ORZO SALAD
Servings: 4
Ready in just minutes, this heat-beating summer salad is great served at room temperature but even better slightly chilled, and the recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you’re expecting a big Independence Day crowd. In the unlikely event there’s any left over, turn it into a main meal later in the week by tossing in some cooked chicken, shrimp or a protein of your choice.
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups cooked orzo
· 2 mini cucumbers, thinly sliced
· 3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
· 1/2 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
· 1/2 cup arugula
· 1/4 cup pitted Kalamata and green olives, cut in half
· 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
· 1/3 cup Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, plus additional for serving
PREPARATION
· In large bowl, combine orzo, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, arugula, olives and feta cheese; toss with vinaigrette and chill, if desired.
· Serve with additional vinaigrette.
WATERMELON ICE CREAM BARS
Servings: 8
Perfect for prepping with the kids, this easy-to-make treat is as cold and creamy as it is sweet and delicious. Watch the magic happen as you mix up watermelon curd, homemade crust and whipped cream.
INGREDIENTS
Watermelon Curd:
· 3/4 cup watermelon juice
· 2 tablespoons lime juice
· 1/2 cup honey
· 1 pinch salt
· 3 eggs, lightly beaten
· 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), cut into small cubes
Crust:
· 8 graham crackers, crushed
· 2 tablespoons honey
· 1 pinch salt
· 4 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
· Basil leaves, for garnish
Whipped Cream:
· 1 cup heavy whipping cream
PREPARATION
· To make watermelon curd, in medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine watermelon juice, lime juice, honey and salt; stir to combine then add eggs.
· Place pan over medium heat and cook, adding cubed butter to pan and stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and coats back of wooden spoon. Immediately remove from heat and carefully pour through fine mesh sieve, then cool completely in refrigerator.
· Preheat oven to 350º F.
· To make crust, in food processor pulse graham crackers until rough crumbs form; add honey, salt and melted butter, then pulse until mixture resembles wet sand.
· Line 8″ x 8″ pan with parchment paper, then press graham cracker mixture into bottom of pan in even layer. Bake about 10 minutes, or until crust just begins to brown; allow to cool completely.
· When crust and curd are completely cooled, whip cream in large bowl until stiff peaks form. Push cream to one side of bowl, pour in watermelon curd and use spatula to gently fold cream and watermelon curd together until no streaks are visible.
· Pour watermelon mixture over graham cracker crust; place pan in freezer and let dessert freeze completely, 4-6 hours or overnight.
· When ready to serve, loosen sides with small spatula or butter knife and turn ice cream out onto cutting board. Using large spatula, flip so graham cracker crust is on bottom. Cut into 8 bars and top each one with a basil leaf; serve immediately.