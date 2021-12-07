One of the best parts of the holidays is the aromas and flavors of the season – and sweet treats and mouthwatering desserts bring family and friends together, one bite at a time.
During your festive gatherings this year, consider California walnuts as a star ingredient. They make for a perfect addition to almost any dish and are an excellent source of omega-3 ALAs. With a buttery flavor that elevates recipes, home bakers especially can do more with walnuts in the kitchen.
Take this Walnut Pumpkin Cream Cheese Tart, for example, that spices up the classic pumpkin pie recipe. And you can top it off with light and airy Vanilla Walnut Whipped Cream flavored with honey and vanilla, a mix that will also complement other festive desserts.
Discover more recipe ideas at Walnuts.org.
WALNUT PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE TART
Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Servings: 12
INGREDIENTS
For the crust:
· 1 1/4 cups flour
· 1/3 cup California walnuts, finely chopped
· 1/3 cup powdered sugar
· 1/3 cup salted butter, softened
· 1 large egg
· Nonstick cooking spray
For the filling:
· 1 15-ounce can pumpkin
· 4 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened
· 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
· 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
· 1/2 cup California walnuts, coarsely chopped
· Vanilla Walnut Whipped Cream
PREPARATION
· To make crust, in medium bowl stir flour, walnuts and powdered sugar.
· Using a fork, stir in butter and egg until soft dough forms; form into a ball and wrap tightly in plastic wrap.
· Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
· Preheat oven to 350º F and coat 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with nonstick cooking spray.
· Lay pastry dough on lightly floured board and roll into 11-inch circle; press dough into bottom and sides of prepared pan and poke with fork on bottom and sides.
· Bake 20 minutes and let cool.
· To make filling, in medium bowl whisk pumpkin and cream cheese until smooth; add brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and egg and egg yolk, beating until all ingredients are incorporated.
· Pour into prepared crust and top with walnuts; bake 40 minutes, or until filling is set when pan is gently tapped.
· Remove from oven and let cool; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
· Serve each slice with dollop of Vanilla Walnut Whipped Cream.
VANILLA WALNUT WHIPPED CREAM
Total time: 8 minutes
Servings: 14
INGREDIENTS
· 2 cups + 1/2 cup California walnuts, divided
· 1 cup water
· 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
· 1-2 teaspoons honey, divided
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 1 pinch salt
PREPARATION
· In blender, purée 2 cups walnuts and water 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
· Add powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon honey, vanilla extract and salt; blend 30 seconds. Add remaining honey if sweeter taste is desired.
· To achieve thicker whipped cream, add remaining walnuts and purée until light and fluffy.
· Store tightly covered in refrigerator until ready to use.