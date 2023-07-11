From fire to table, meat must undergo a surprisingly meticulous process to reach its most savory, flavorful end possible. But what exactly makes for an outstanding plate of barbecue?
“Cleanliness – not only when it comes to the preparation of the meat, but also the grills – is very important,” said Tyrone Johnson, a barbecue veteran of nearly two decades. “It goes a long way in making sure the barbecue is not charcoal or lighter-fluid tasting.”
Like Johnson, owner of The Mustard Seed in West Perrine, a handful of local grill masters seemed to have it figured out, too. Here, The Miami Times highlights Black-owned restaurants that made Stacker’s list of 30 best barbecue spots in Miami, calculated using Yelp data. With barbecue season hitting its peak, now’s the perfect time to pay these much-lauded grill joints a visit.
Ben’s 5-Star BBQ
11108 SW 184th St., Miami
786.797.6172
Reigning at No. 1 on Stacker’s list, Ben’s 5-Star BBQ is South Miami gem known for its tender chicken and ribs, mac and cheese, and even better customer service. Open Thursday through Saturday, barbecue lovers can look forward to the signature sweet and spicy sauce offered with ribs or chicken, rib sandwiches, brisket, and rice and peas. Prices range from $10-$40.
Smokey Trails BBQ
10400 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
253.670.2123 (text only)
Smokey Trails BBQ is owned and operated by Greg Moody, who hails from Mississippi. Though he learned his way around the kitchen by watching his mother – a cook for wealthy white families – it wasn’t until decades later that he developed his own particular barbecue skills. Staying true to his roots, Moody utilizes the low and slow cooking method which requires meat to be cooked at a temperature between 200-250 °F. This North Miami food truck offers ribs, sausage, chicken, brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, and chicken ranging from $9-$38.
Lil Greenhouse Grill
1300 NW Third Ave., Miami
786.277.3582
Located in Overtown, Lil Greenhouse Grill is no stranger to the spotlight. Its neo-soul cuisine earned owners Nicole Gates and chef Karim Bryant a booth at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in previous years. The restaurant offers slow-smoked barbecue ribs with a signature sauce blend, half barbecue chicken, and smoked wing dinner with barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, dream fire, sweet teriyaki, buffalo and mango habanero as flavor options. Prices range from $6-$32.
Skebo’s Kitchen BBQ
12101 NW 27th Ave., Miami
305.681.3536
Skebo’s Kitchen, also known as Bar-B-Q Ribs Chicken & Jerk Shack, has been a community staple for years. Open at 5 p.m. every day, it offers ribs with signature sauce, rice, wings and baked beans.
Saint City BarBeQue
9302 NW 22nd Ave., Miami
305.693.3877
Located inside Saint City Church of God, Saint City BarBeQue has been running strong for more than four decades. With prices ranging from $3-$24, Saint City offers a whole or half-slab of ribs, whole chicken, a rib and chicken combo, rib or chicken sandwiches, and sweet potato pie, bread pudding and banana pudding for dessert.
The Mustard Seed
17480 SW 105th Ave., Miami
305.282.5648
The Mustard Seed, a family-owned operation, was created by two cousins 18 years ago. After Tyrone Johnson and Bertram McCary tested out recipes on family and friends, they ventured out into creating a barbecue spot that has kept customers coming back year after year, despite changes in locations. Priding itself on traditional-style barbecue, The Mustard Seed offers ribs and half chicken – cooked over charcoal with bits of oakwood – roasted corn, pigeon peas and rice, pork sauce and pies. Johnson says some customers even fly in from other states to enjoy the signature bites. Prices range from $3-$165.
King Jerk
13640 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
305.300.9682
Formerly located on West Dixie Highway, Oratio Garrell’s King Jerk is another longtime barbecue restaurant customers say is worth a visit. Garrell found his place in the kitchen at just 11 years old, and later learned to cook traditional Jamaican dishes before mastering his signature smoky jerk chicken and pork. Just four years after moving to Miami, he opened King Jerk, which has been operating for 11 years. Specialties include jerk chicken, barbecue chicken, pork, and jerk chicken or pork sandwiches. Prices range from $5-$12.
La Traila Barbecue
8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes
305.200.5685
La Traila Barbecue, a Texas-style joint in Miami Lakes with an outpost inside the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach, is owned by Buffalo Bills NFL player and Miami native Isaiah McKenzie, and Texas native and barbecue pit master Mel Rodriguez. After running a pop-up location for more than three years, the duo opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2021. Specialties include smoked chicken wings, barbecue quesadillas and brisket queso empanadas. Sold by the pound, popular offerings include prime smoked brisket, slow-smoked pulled pork, smoked sausage and pork spareribs. Prices range from $2-$175.
Chill and Grill Smokehouse
1807 NW 79th St., Miami
561.891.3015
Located in West Little River and also known as World Famous Mr. Boneless, this barbecue staple specializes in boneless ribs with signature sauce, chicken souse, string beans, mac and cheese, barbecue wings and rice. Prices range from $11-$30.